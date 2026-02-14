Bethenny Frankel floats wild ‘competitive journalist’ theory about Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s case, ‘That person has…’

As speculation grows regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Today show host Savannah Guthrie, Bethenny Frankel has proposed a bold theory suggesting that another journalist might be involved in the case. Bethenny Frankel proposes that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance might involve a journalist with past rivalries against Savannah Guthrie. (bethennyfrankel/Instagram)

The former star of Real Housewives of New York City stated on Instagram that the circumstances surrounding Savannah's mother, Nancy, could hint at involvement from someone within the media sector — potentially a reporter who previously vied with Savannah for a position.

Upon considering the perspective of investigators who believe that "the ransom note was written by someone extremely articulate" and "who has connections to TV stations in Arizona," Frankel mentioned that Savannah had previously been employed at a television station in Arizona several years prior.

Also Read: Fact check: Are Dominic Evans and his mother being questioned? All we know as 3 detained in Nancy Guthrie missing case

‘So is it some competitive journalist…’ Bethenny Frankel drops bombshell theory The founder of Skinnygirl then contemplated the assertion made by the alleged kidnappers that Nancy would be returned to her residence in Tucson "in a matter of hours" contingent upon the payment of the ransom.

“So is it some competitive journalist that Savannah won, got the gig, broke out, and made all the big bucks, and that person has resentment and wants to get their payday that they deserve?” Frankel said in her video post.

“I have not heard anything like that, and why does that type of thing sound logical to me?” she further asked her 4 million followers.

However, the reality television personality also recognized that she is "probably missing many pieces" of the perplexing case and would benefit from the assistance of her supporters, as they are “part-time reporters.”

“Help me with the missing details please,” she wrote in the video caption.