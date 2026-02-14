Bethenny Frankel floats wild ‘competitive journalist’ theory about Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s case, ‘That person has…’
In light of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Bethenny Frankel proposes that a competitive journalist may be involved in the 84-year-old mother's missing case.
As speculation grows regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's Today show host Savannah Guthrie, Bethenny Frankel has proposed a bold theory suggesting that another journalist might be involved in the case.
The former star of Real Housewives of New York City stated on Instagram that the circumstances surrounding Savannah's mother, Nancy, could hint at involvement from someone within the media sector — potentially a reporter who previously vied with Savannah for a position.
Upon considering the perspective of investigators who believe that "the ransom note was written by someone extremely articulate" and "who has connections to TV stations in Arizona," Frankel mentioned that Savannah had previously been employed at a television station in Arizona several years prior.
Also Read: Fact check: Are Dominic Evans and his mother being questioned? All we know as 3 detained in Nancy Guthrie missing case
‘So is it some competitive journalist…’ Bethenny Frankel drops bombshell theory
The founder of Skinnygirl then contemplated the assertion made by the alleged kidnappers that Nancy would be returned to her residence in Tucson "in a matter of hours" contingent upon the payment of the ransom.
“So is it some competitive journalist that Savannah won, got the gig, broke out, and made all the big bucks, and that person has resentment and wants to get their payday that they deserve?” Frankel said in her video post.
“I have not heard anything like that, and why does that type of thing sound logical to me?” she further asked her 4 million followers.
However, the reality television personality also recognized that she is "probably missing many pieces" of the perplexing case and would benefit from the assistance of her supporters, as they are “part-time reporters.”
“Help me with the missing details please,” she wrote in the video caption.
Bethenny Frankel's fans react
Frankel’s fans then rushed to the comments section, with many agreeing with the Bravo darling’s post. Others shared their own interesting theories on the kidnapping case.
“I don’t think it’s a kidnapping. That’s my opinion. Something’s weird going on,” one person commented.
“Well if the FBI is on it you can rest assured we won't get answers,” another fan said.
“Nobody would take someone’s 84 yr old mother from her home unless it’s personal. I’ve also heard it had to do with Savannah interviewing Epstein survivors, “conspiracy theories “ who knows, definitely something is weird,” a third person said.
Nancy was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on January 31, after her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at home subsequent to a family dinner. He is the husband of Nancy's elder daughter, Annie.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More