Fact check: Are Dominic Evans and his mother being questioned? All we know as 3 detained in Nancy Guthrie missing case

A SWAT team from the Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff's Department descended upon a residence in the Tucson area on Friday evening as part of the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie. Three individuals were taken into custody at two different locations, reported NewsNation.

Law enforcement officials approached the house located in Guthrie’s Tucson neighborhood to execute a search warrant and instructed two persons — a woman and a man, who may be a mother and son — to exit the premises. They both complied with the order.

Simultaneously, a third person, a man, was detained in the vicinity during a traffic stop. Reports suggest that the driver was en route to the property under investigation.

“The source says after receiving a tip, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms. The source said a warrant had been served,” Fox News stated in its report.

Later, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office provided an update via the social media platform X, saying, “Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI – no additional information is currently available.”

Are Dominic Evans and his mother being questioned? Meanwhile, several people on X started to speculate about the identities of the arrested person, with one claiming that authorities have possibly arrested Dominic Evans and his mother.

“Im hearing chatter that the two in question are possibly Dominic Evans and his mother who are detained in Nancy Guthrie abduction case just two miles from 84-year-old mom's Tucson, Arizona home as theres speculation that the male taken into custody is Nancy’s son in law bandmate, Domini Aaron Lee Evans,” an unverified post read.

Dominic Evans is a former bandmate of Nancy's daughter Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni.

Dominic Evans is believed to be residing in Arizona, where he has spent many years living and working. While there are baseless claims on social media connecting him to the masked person depicted in footage released by the FBI, law enforcement agencies have not suggested any such link. However, they have made it clear that there is no primary suspect, and all individuals remain under investigation as per the standard procedures for cases of this nature.

As of now, authorities have not revealed identities of the arrested persons in the case. They have not made any remarks about Evans and his mother. Moreover, no public information is available regarding his mom.