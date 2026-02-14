Not gloves, but new DNA other than Nancy Guthrie collected from her property in major twist

DNA belonging to people other than Today anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, and those closely associated with her has been retrieved from her property, stated the Pima County Sheriff's Office, as per NBC News.. Nancy Guthrie case: The Pima County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI to identify the DNA. (via REUTERS)

Authorities are currently attempting to ascertain the identity of the persons to whom the DNA is linked, while emphasizing that the specific location of the evidence will not be revealed.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department stated that a written statement would be “forthcoming.”

According to the NBC report, they communicated via email that “law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI - no additional information is currently available.”

‘No gloves were found’, says Sheriff Sheriff Nanos further informed NBC News that no gloves were discovered at Guthrie's residence. His remarks serve to clarify earlier reports indicating that a pair of gloves had been located at the home.

He stated that the one pair of gloves were found two miles away from Guthrie's house.

Sheriff Nanos also communicated to NBC News affiliate KVOA that "a number of gloves have been found in a large area around the house."

He mentioned that his office is collaborating with the FBI to analyze the gloves and other evidence retrieved from the residence for DNA testing. The specifics regarding the gloves, including their quantity, remain unclear at this time.

Cheek swabs collected Nanos emphasized that a new report from Reuters, which suggested a disagreement between the sheriff's department and the FBI regarding the testing of evidence, was inaccurate, NBC News reported.

He clarified that whenever evidence is presented to him, he forwards it to the FBI for analysis, and subsequently, the FBI shares those analyses with the sheriff's department. Nanos mentioned that similar protocols are being followed concerning the alleged ransom notes that were reportedly sent to news organizations in the last two weeks.

In addition, Nanos mentioned that officials collected cheek swabs from various people they have interviewed throughout the process, suggesting that they possess DNA samples from people “investigators might be interested in”. The identities of these individuals have not been disclosed, and no suspects or persons of interest have been identified by the investigators.