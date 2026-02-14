Nancy Guthrie update: Latest ransom email hints suspect fled US — ‘Be prepared to go international’

A new ransom email sent to TMZ in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie suggests the person responsible for her abduction may no longer be in the United States. A Pima County Sheriff’s deputy maintains a roadblock as a suspected raid on E. Placita de Michael and N. Placita de Rojelio regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

According to TMZ, the latest message — one of three emails reportedly received the same day — ends with the line: “for the man hunt of the main individual that can give you all the answers and be prepared to go International.”

The wording has sparked speculation that authorities may need to look beyond US borders to locate the suspect.

Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Given the city’s proximity to the Mexican border, the reference to going “international” has drawn particular attention.

Sender claims knowledge of abductor’s identity TMZ reported that the author of the email claims to know who abducted Guthrie and is aware of her current condition. The sender described themselves as an “intermediary,” writing, “You don’t trust me, and I don’t trust you,” in explaining why they were communicating through the outlet rather than directly with law enforcement.

The ransom demand has also shifted.

Earlier communication referenced one bitcoin, valued at roughly $68,000. But the latest message reportedly seeks $100,000, mirroring the reward offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for information leading to Guthrie or her captor.

Investigators are said to be closely examining both the original ransom note and the more recent emails requesting bitcoin in exchange for details about the alleged kidnapper.

Possible accomplices The phrase “the main individual” in the latest email has also raised questions. As noted by TMZ, the wording appears to imply that more than one person could be involved in the abduction.

A previous ransom message cited by TMZ suggested Guthrie was being held within a 700-mile radius of Tucson.

Observers have pointed out that such a distance could allow for travel by car, potentially across the southern border, rather than by commercial flight, which would require identification.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the emails or identified any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.