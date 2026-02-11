Nancy Guthrie's ransom bitcoin account sees activity, here's how money was deposited

The bitcoin account linked to Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's ransom began to exhibit activity on Tuesday evening. Approximately $152 worth of bitcoin was deposited in the account's publicly accessible logs — with the funds being credited following a solitary transaction, NY POST reported. Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's ransom-linked bitcoin account showed activity on Tuesday, with a deposit of .0022 bitcoin worth $152. (REUTERS)

This monetary value originated from a deposit of .0022 bitcoin into the account.

Also Read: Where is Mark Orchard? Savannah Guthrie’s ex-husband draws online attention after FBI releases suspect images

Who sent the amount? The origin of the funds remains uncertain, as does the identity of the pertson who transferred them. According to the report, anyone who had access to the $6 million Bitcoin ransom note could have transferred the funds to the designated account.

Two days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, multiple media organizations, including TMZ and KOLD, received ransom letters that allegedly demanded $6 million in Bitcoin for her release.

Initially, the ransom was set at $4 million in Bitcoin, but it was later raised to $6 million, according to various media sources.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin speaks about ransom and the bitcoin account According to TMZ founder Harvey Levin, the enigmatic deposit occurred at approximately 7 p.m. ET, as reported to Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Levin, who has reviewed the initial ransom note dispatched by Guthrie's alleged abductors, disclosed that his outlet had been monitoring the account link since its receipt.

“There are reasons that I have been careful with my words and it obviously has to do with sourcing and I am just not at liberty to talk about amounts right now,” Levin stated.

“This is a complicated case and we gave our word on something and we’re gonna stick by that,” he added.

Calling the ransom note exceptionally well-crafted, Levin said that the sender made them believed that they were a “really intelligent person.”

“They know how to express a thought, they have thought this out, they are to the point. They cover everything they need to cover,” the TMZ founder said, who was perplexed by a negligent error made by the alleged kidnapper.