Did Savannah Guthrie use 'code word' in message to mom Nancy's abductor? ‘The word celebrate…’

“This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” she stated in a video post titled “Bring her home.”

In the message, Savannah said, “We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

On Saturday, February 7, Savannah shared a video on Instagram featuring her sister, Annie Guthrie, and brother, Camron Guthrie , along with a message addressed to the person who kidnapped their 84-year-old mother.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, still remains missing following her alleged abduction from their residence in Tucson, Arizona. Savannah is believed to have used a "code word" in her most recent video message issued to the captor, Parade reported. However, no official confirmation has been provided in this regard.

'The word 'celebrate' stood out to me,' says former FBI special agent Following Savannah's video message, Jason Pack, a former FBI special agent and crisis negotiator, discussed with the Daily Mail the significance of a specific word used by the Today star in her latest communication to Nancy's captor.

"The word 'celebrate' stood out to me immediately. Savannah didn't say 'surrender her' or 'give her back,'" Pack stated. “She said return her so we can 'celebrate'. That's the language of resolution, not confrontation.”

He added, "In any negotiation, you want to offer the other party a way to see this ending positively and peacefully for them too."

The FBI special agent further mentioned that "the most dangerous moments come when communication breaks down. The Guthries are doing everything they can to make sure that doesn't happen."

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) has been actively searching for Nancy since February 1. She was last seen at her residence on the evening of Saturday, January 31. The PCSD has designated her Tucson home as a crime scene, determining that she was “taken” from her home “against her will.” Additionally, law enforcement has verified that the blood found at Nancy’s residence is hers.

Since the beginning of the search for Nancy, investigators have revisited Savannah’s mother’s home multiple times, including the deployment of K9 units.