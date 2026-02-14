Nancy Guthrie and Gabby Petito: A look at ‘identical’ circumstances in two missing cases

Gabby Petito's father stated that Savannah Guthrie, co-host of Today, along with her family, must rely on their instincts as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, continues. Nancy Guthrie case: Gabby Petito's father offers support to Savannah Guthrie's family as search for her missing mother continues. (AP)

Gabby Petito's missing case in 2021 garnered considerable public interest. She disappeared while on a cross-country van journey with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. He remains were found next month at the periphery of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Authorities have reported that Laundrie confessed to her murder in a notebook found close to his body in a Florida swamp, where he took his own life.

Also Read: Does Nancy Guthrie family have anything to do with her disappearance? New update amid speculations around Tommaso Cioni

Gabby Petito's offers advise to Nancy Guthrie's family In a statement to Newsweek, Gabby's father Joseph Petito express support to Savannah's family, stating: “Our hearts are with the Guthrie family. Continue to trust your instincts to do what is best. Stay focused and maintain hope. We’re praying for your family’s reunion and your mother’s safe return."

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over 10 days. She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

Following her disappearance, purported ransom notes were dispatched to several news organizations.

In a press conference last week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that the evidence collected at the crime scene suggested that Guthrie “did not leave on her own.”

Also Read: Range Rover SUV seized in Nancy Guthrie case: 'its trunk sealed before being removed'

Savannah Guthrie vs Gabby Petito: Finding similarities between two missing cases Speaking to Newsweek, Brian C. Stewart, a trial lawyer at Parker & McConkie representing the Petito family, said that the two missing persons cases exhibit several “identical” conditions.

“Family members disappear without warning, and their families must beg for assistance in public. In both situations, media attention amplified awareness and urgency,” the attorney said.

He noted that the situations also vary in certain aspects: Petito went missing while traveling with an acquaintance, whereas Guthrie's disappearance appeared to begin in her local vicinity.

“The two paths show different information, yet families who experience fear and uncertainty will still need to deal with the same distressing situations,” he noted.

According to Stewart, a significant degree of media and public focus can produce two contrasting outcomes in a missing persons investigation.

Stewart remarked that not all families involved in a missing persons case attain the same degree of public attention.

He stated that investigators should concentrate on forensic analysis, the collection of digital evidence, and the assessment of public tips from reliable sources.