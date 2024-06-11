Slain Gabby Petito's heartbreaking love letter to killer boyfriend revealed: ‘Pease stop callimg me names’

Gabby Petito wrote a heartbreaking love letter to Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend, before their doomed cross-country road trip. In the letter, she shared her excitement for the trip, and also begged him to not abuse her verbally. Slain Gabby Petito's heartbreaking love letter to killer boyfriend Brian Laundrie revealed (gabspetito/Instagram)

The 22-year-old asked Laundrie, 23, to stop crying and calling her names. The letter was released by the FBI and obtained by New York Post.

Gabby Petito’s letter

“Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I’m here with you,” Petito wrote in the letter, which is undated. Referencing an argument the two previously had, she said she was sorry for getting “upset over a dumb piece of paper.”

“Yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know, but it’s cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much, like so much it hurts,” she wrote. “So you in pain is killing me. I’m not trying to be negative but I’m frustrated there’s not more I can do.”

It remains unclear what was causing Laundrie to be in pain. Petito also said that she would work with him on the van after coming back from New York. This is the same van the two drove during the road trip. “We can work on the van together and they are OUR dreams now,” Petito wrote.

“So I hope you understand when I’m upset it’s cause I love you too much,” she added. “Now, stop crying!!! And come home and say you love me with a big hug.”

Petito eventually went missing and her body was found days later, dumped in a Wyoming camping area. Laundrie was accused of murdering her. Days later, Laundrie was found dead too, shortly after he died by suicide.

