Range Rover SUV seized in Nancy Guthrie case: 'its trunk sealed before being removed'

As search for Nancy Guthrie continues, federal agents confiscated a gray Range Rover during a late-night operation in Tucson, with the SUV being searched and seized by the FBI on Friday, Newsweek reported. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies process evidence from a late-model, gray Range Rover as they investigate the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, at a Culver’s in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Video footage from the scene aired on local media channel KGUN 9 showed FBI agents and Pima County deputies taking photographs, searching, and covering the vehicle in a Culver’s restaurant parking lot located approximately two miles from Guthrie’s residence, as part of the expanding inquiry into her disappearance.

Authorities have not disclosed to the public who owns the SUV or how it may relate to the case.

FBI agents and SWAT teams conduct search operations New photographs also revealed FBI agents and SWAT teams carrying out operations about two miles from Guthrie’s home as the investigation progresses.

One photograph features FBI agents supervising the removal of a Range Rover from a parking lot adjacent to a restaurant.

A photographer present at the location said the SUV was searched and its trunk was sealed before its seizure, as per Newsweek.

The vehicle was discovered in proximity to a neighborhood that had been cordoned off by law enforcement earlier that evening, as part of ongoing efforts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Guthrie's situation.

The activities involving the vehicle occurred concurrently with a larger law enforcement operation, which featured a SWAT response at a nearby residential area and several detentions. However, officials emphasized that these detentions do not equate to arrests and refrained from disclosing the identities of any suspects.

‘Law enforcement activity is underway’ The sheriff's department has stated that the investigation is being carried out in collaboration with the FBI, and that further details are limited at the bureau's request.

“Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case,” stated the Pima County Sheriff's Department on X shortly before midnight local time (2 a.m. ET), following the emergence of news reports. “Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI, no additional information is currently available.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and is believed that she was forcibly taken from her residence in Tucson.

The FBI has raised its reward to $100,000 for any information that could lead to her whereabouts or an arrest, as investigators actively follow various leads.