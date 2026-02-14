Who is Baird Greene? Name circulates online after Arizona SWAT raid in Nancy Guthrie case
Authorities conducted a SWAT operation in Tucson as part of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance investigation.
A SWAT operation was carried out in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. War Reporter posted that “unconfirmed reports indicate” the Tucson home targeted in the SWAT action is owned by Baird Greene.
Separate responses from Grok, X’s AI chatbot, also referenced claims circulating on the platform naming Greene in connection with the property.
However, officials have not publicly confirmed the ownership of the raided home, and CNN reported that a man identified as Carlos was briefly detained on February 13, per local time, and released without charges.
Authorities have confirmed that evidence collected during the operation is being analyzed.
Who is Baird Greene?
Publicly available professional information indicates that Baird Greene is currently an attorney with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, serving in the Tucson section.
He previously worked as Chief Deputy at the Pima County Attorney’s Office, where he was sworn in around early 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.
There has been no official statement naming Greene as a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case. Law enforcement agencies have not announced any charges or allegations against him, and online claims linking him to the SWAT-targeted property remain unverified.
Additionally, investigators have found DNA at Guthrie’s Arizona property that does not belong to her or those close to her, officials said. The DNA is being tested, along with several gloves discovered up to 10 miles away from the residence.
According to CNN, the FBI has doubled its reward for information to $100,000 and is seeking surveillance footage from residents within a two-mile radius of the home from about a month before February 1, when authorities believe she was abducted.
