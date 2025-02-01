Trump administration is reportedly planning to get rid of several FBI agents by Friday

Trump administration is reportedly compiling a list of FBI agents and top officials promoted by former FBI Director Christopher Wray from across the country who could soon be fired or pressured to resign, per several NBC News, AP, and ABC News. (image for rep) American flags outside the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building stands in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

Several sources cited that the administration is particularly focusing on individuals connected in any way to former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and classified documents concerning former President Donald Trump. Plus, officials are identifying those who might resist implementing the administration’s new policies.

The list of potential firings, expected to be finalized by Monday, includes numerous officials in leadership positions, with some sources suggesting that dismissals could begin as early as Friday. The process reportedly targets the heads of multiple field offices nationwide, and the Washington, D.C., Field Office alone could see a significant number of agents impacted.

FBI declines to comment on sudden firing or forcing out report

“I was informed by FBIHQ today that the executive leadership at the Department of Justice plans to dismiss me from the rolls of the FBI, along with several other FBI executives, as soon as Monday Morningm,” a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office told NBC News.

“I was given no rationale for this decision, which, as you might imagine, has come as a shock.”

However, an FBI spokesperson told ABC News, “The FBI is declining to comment on any questions regarding FBI personnel matters. We have also instructed the public affairs officers in our field offices to decline to comment as well,” upon reaching out.

Kash Patel, Trump’s FBI pick, assured ‘All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution’

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, was asked during his confirmation hearing on Thursday regarding potential “retribution” against FBI agents who had worked on Smith’s investigations. “Every FBI employee will be held to the absolute same standard, and no one will be terminated for cases. All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution,” Patel responded.

Despite Patel’s reassurances, the FBI Agents Association expressed, “If true, these outrageous actions by acting officials are fundamentally at odds with the law enforcement objectives outlined by President Trump and his support for FBI Agents.”

“Dismissing potentially hundreds of Agents would severely weaken the Bureau's ability to protect the country from national security and criminal threats and will ultimately risk setting up the Bureau and its new leadership for failure.”