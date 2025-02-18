Gabby Petito documentary: Where are the Laundries now? All about Brian Laundrie's parents Christopher and Roberta

‘American Murder: Gabby Petito’, a docuseries about the murder of Gabby Petito, has released on Netflix. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, went on a getaway for Petito’s YouTube channel in 2021. She did not return home and her body was eventually found in Wyoming. Amid a search for Petito, Laundrie was found at his parents’ home. He and his parents, however, claimed to have no knowledge of her whereabouts. They also refused to cooperate. Laundrie also went missing and was found dead in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, Florida. While Petito died by homicidal strangulation, Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. (Instagram/@gabspetito)

Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, have been living in Florida for years. After dating for a few months, Laundrie and Petito moved to Florida together and began living with his parents. The young couple, however, moved out and began living in a van. When Laundrie went missing, his parents claimed they did not know where he was. Eventually it was with their help that the police could locate his body.

When his death was later ruled a suicide, their family attorney Steve Bertolino told PEOPLE: “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Where are Brian Laundrie’s parents now?

Petito's parents, Joseph and Nichole, filed a lawsuit against them in 2022, claiming that Laundrie's parents helped their son in covering up Petito's murder. They also accused his parents of planning to help him flee the country. The families reached a settlement in November 2022.

In a statement to Fox News, Bertolino said: "Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and I participated in mediation with the Petito family and the civil lawsuit has now been resolved. The terms of the resolution are confidential, and we look forward to putting this matter behind us."

Speaking at CrimeCon, Nashville, in 2024, Petito's mother said she has forgiven Laundrie for his actions but cannot forgive his "evil" mother.

"As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways. I see no empathy in your eyes," she said. "No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions. You are the dark. You are the sociopath that everyone fears. The one who appears so innocent and kind, but harbours darkness within your soul.

“You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten and dehumanised. You epitomise pure evil,” she added.

In June 2024, Laundrie's parents were pictured outside their home in Newport, Florida. Their son's car was also visible on their driveway.

The Laundries have never been charged with a crime in connection with the case.