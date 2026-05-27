Nancy Guthrie update: Rocks, cacti appear ‘suddenly’ near Savannah Guthrie's mother's house; ‘is it a warning?’

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. It has been over three months and there's no trace of the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona on the night prior to February 1 or the early hours of that day. With the kidnapping case gaining national attention, several streamers had flocked to Guthrie's neighborhood. Some of them have now pointed to an apparently sudden appearance of rocks and cacti in the area. A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson. (REUTERS)

This has sparked questions as speculations and theories continue to abound in the Guthrie case. Several streamers spoke about the rocks and cacti being placed suddenly. As per one streamer, the timing could be narrowed down to after 6pm, because they claimed to have been at the location until that time and had not seen any such rock or cacti.

“Someone informed me that Mark the Shark drove by Nancy's and now there are rocks put on the easement where DaaJuice and I were sitting..... Funny thing is we were sitting there until 6pm tonight and no rocks were there......,” one of the streamers wrote and asked what was ‘wrong’ with Guthrie's neighborhood.

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Another added there was ‘the rocks & cacti all the way along the easement.’

Yet another pointed to the ‘rocks and cacti’ in the neighborhood of Guthrie's home and wondered whether there was a deeper implication. "Rocks suddenly placed along the easement… but by who? And why? Is it landscaping, a warning, or something more? The timing raises questions. What do you think happened here?, the streamer asked. They also shared alleged visuals from the scene. HT.com could not independently verify this information.