Nancy Guthrie update: Neighbors speak out about ‘prime time rapist’ who terrorized Tucson streets

As the search for Nancy Guthrie extends into its fourth month, residents of the Catalina Foothills neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona, are reminded of another prominent case that shook the community 40 years ago. The search for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, has reached four months, recalling the community's fear from 'The Prime Time Rapist' case of the 1980s (via REUTERS)

In a recent report from KVOA News 4 Tucson, residents reminisced about the case of a man whom the Pima County Sheriff’s Department dubbed “The Prime Time Rapist,” who instilled fear in women throughout Tucson from 1983 to 1986, breaking into their homes and sexually assaulting them.

According to KVOA, the suspect was linked to over 30 home invasions and targeted more than 90 victims. Some of these incidents occurred in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, where Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly kidnapped by a masked person in the early hours of February 1, 2026.

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‘He terrorized the community,’ says former Pima County Sheriff “It changed people’s lifestyle because children were afraid to sleep in their own bedroom,” stated former Pima County Sheriff Robbie Mayer while discussing the Prime Time Rapist case. “We ended up with over 4,000 leads… but he terrorized the community. Tucson became fortress Tucson.”

Mayer solved the case by tracing a drug dealer linked to the suspect. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was directed to the residence of Brian Larriva, who is believed to have committed the crimes. Larriva took his own life prior to his arrest.

Nancy Guthrie neighbors speak out about haunting past Several residents prefer not to discuss the case, which has resurfaced in the media due to Nancy’s disappearance. One neighbor remarked that they are once again receiving attention for something negative. However, she emphasized that the community consistently finds a way to recover.

“We get closer with each tragedy. We are a close-knit community. Nothing or no case will ever change that.”

As the investigation into Nancy has surpassed 100 days, many people have expressed their frustration regarding the absence of updates. However, Mayer, who located Larriva after a five-month search, encouraged the public to exercise patience and allow the detectives to perform their duties.

“It takes a lot of diligence and willpower,” Mayer remarked. “Some guys I’ve chased for 18 months before I caught them, one guy I was after for five years, but I think you have to be patient and don’t get discouraged."