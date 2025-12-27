Wallace shooting update: New info on suspect who fired shots at Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the suspect connected to Friday’s shooting at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Wallace has died. The incident prompted a massive multi-state law enforcement response and left two people and an officer injured and hospitalized. The severity of their injuries has not yet been confirmed. A shooting took place at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office on Friday(Facebook)

The situation unfolded at roughly 2:30 PM local time, when witnesses reported hearing several rounds of gunfire near the sheriff’s office. Nearby business owners said the suspect allegedly fired shots into an Ace Hardware store across the street before going inside the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement agencies from Idaho, Washington and Montana quickly converged on the scene after reports of an active shooter, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. KHQ later reported that officials confirmed the suspect was 'neutralized'.

The executive director of Idaho Sheriff’s Association, Jeff Lavey, gave an update.

“Right now we just need to pray for those that are injured and hope that the situation is resolved safely for everyone else on scene,” Lavey said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, residents in need of emergency services in the Silver Valley were directed to call temporary contact numbers while responders managed the scene. Community members requiring Silver Valley Fire Rescue or the Kellogg Fire Department are asked to dial 208-784-1188, while those in Osburn should contact the Osburn Fire Department at 208-752-0152.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office operates out of the same downtown Wallace facility that also houses the county jail, a joint complex located in the small mountain community of roughly 1,000 residents about 47 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Officials in neighboring Mineral County, Montana, which borders Shoshone County, said in a Facebook post that they dispatched additional personnel to assist in the response.

This remains an active investigation, and additional details are expected as officials release more information.