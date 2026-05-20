Chad Allen Rodriguez: 5 things to know as Texas teacher arrested for sex with student in classroom

A high school Texas educator was caught for purportedly engaging in sexual relations with a student inside his classroom. Another student saw them engaged in an illicit activity, as reported by authorities. A Texas teacher was suspended after being accused of having sexual relations with a student in class. Witnessed by another student (Pixabay)

Chad Allen Rodriguez: Charges against Texas teacher Chad Allen Rodriguez, a 38-year-old physics and astronomy instructor in Texas, is facing a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison after being charged on Saturday with a second-degree felony for sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female student. The educator, who also serves as a football and track coach at John Jay High School in San Antonio, allegedly began to flirt with the girl after their initial meeting last October, according to WOAI. They subsequently began exchanging explicit videos and images through sexting — and convening in the teacher's classroom for sexual encounters, as per authorities. These immoral meetings were uncovered last Thursday when another student noticed them alone in the classroom, according to court documents, which did not specify what the other student observed to raise concerns. However, after being seen, the girl exited the room — and proceeded to inform the police about her sexual encounters with the teacher, as stated in the court records. Rodriguez was placed on leave from the school where he had been employed for a decade, according to the district, which stated it was “fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

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"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, supportive environment during this time," district spokesperson Barry Perez said in a statement.

Rodriguez faced charges for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, classified as a second-degree felony. The legal age of consent in Texas is 17.

He is presently detained at the Bexar County jail, where his bail has been established at $50,000.