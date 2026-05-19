Charles Spencer net worth: Princess Diana’s brother marries fourth wife Cat Jarman in private Arizona wedding

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” the couple stated in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana , wed archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman in a private ceremony held in Arizona on May 15.

Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman's love story The couple initially met when Charles — an author of nine books — was invited to critique Jarman’s 2021 nonfiction bestseller River Kings, which focuses on her area of expertise regarding the Vikings.

From that point, their relationship developed, leading them to work together on archaeological excavations and co-host a podcast before publicly acknowledging their romantic involvement in October 2024.

For their intimate ceremony, the couple selected Arizona, with the renowned Cathedral Rock in Sedona seemingly providing a picturesque backdrop for their wedding photographs.

Jarman donned a pale blue sleeveless gown featuring cutout details at the waist, while Spencer chose a dark suit complemented by an open-collar light blue shirt for the informal ceremony. In another photograph, Jarman captured a smiling selfie alongside Spencer.

Charles Spencer's fourth wedding This marriage marks Spencer’s fourth. The younger sibling of the late Princess Diana was formerly wed to Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997, Caroline Freud from 2001 to 2007, and Karen Spencer from 2011 until their divorce last year.

In June 2024, the author and historian revealed that he and Karen, a Canadian philanthropist, were parting ways after 13 years of marriage. The divorce was officially concluded in December 2025. The former couple has a daughter, 13-year-old Charlotte Diana.

Spencer is also the father of six other children from his prior marriages. Jarman was previously married and is the mother of two sons with her ex-husband Tom Jarman.

Earl Charles Spencer's net worth Earl Charles Spencer, originally named Charles Edward Maurice Spencer, was born on May 20, 1964, to John and Frances Spencer, the Viscount and Viscountess Althorp. He had three elder sisters: Sarah, Jane, and Diana, the latter of whom became known as Princess Diana. Additionally, he had an older brother named John, who tragically passed away shortly after birth. His godmother is Queen Elizabeth II, who is the former mother-in-law of his sister Diana.

Charles spent a significant portion of his childhood in the residence that his parents received as a wedding gift from his maternal grandparents. This residence, known as "Park House," is located near one of the Queen's estates.

According to the 2009 Sunday Times List, his estimated net worth was $149 million.