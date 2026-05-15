NAU bomb threat update: Ardrey Auditorium in Flagstaff, Arizona being evacuated as authorities respond

A bomb threat at the Northern Arizona University (NAU) Flagstaff campus in Arizona prompted an evacuation on Thursday. The threat was in the Ardrey Auditorium area. The campus is at S San Francisco Street.

“A Bomb Threat has been reported in the area of Ardrey Auditorium. All individuals are advised to evacuate the area immediately. Police are investigating a threat against the facility that is still unconfirmed. Please monitor official communication sources for additional information. Once you have reached a safe location, you might be held in that area by law enforcement until the situation is under control and all witnesses have been identified and questioned. Do not return to the area until given the all-clear by response personnel or via this notification system. Comply with all instructions from police officers and road closures,” the message read.

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Other publications also reported on the ongoing situation. “A bomb threat has been reported in the Ardrey Auditorium area. All individuals are being advised to evacuate the area immediately. School officials say police are investigating and that the threat is unconfirmed,” KAFF News reported, citing a push notification on the NAU SAFE app.

Ardrey Auditorium is located near Knoles Drive and Riordan Road on campus. There were two commencement events slated for 3pm, as per ABC15 Arizona. At present, there's no word if these have been canceled.

The campus has promised to share more updates as and when they become available. Flagstaff Police Department are yet to issue a statement on the matter. Meanwhile, several people reacted to the news of the bomb threat on the NAU campus.

NAU bomb threat: Reactions Several people reacted with shock at the news of the bomb threat on the NAU campus. “DAMN!! Just opened my phone and a message popped up from NAU that announced there has been a bomb threat near Ardrey Auditorium,” one wrote. Another added “Bomb threat at NAU today… campus currently on lockdown. Even my peaceful little mountain college town is beginning to feel less peaceful.”

Yet another said “I think NAU Cline library is in a Shelter In Place rn. Babe called a few minutes ago about the police blocking off the streets. Then just saw the news it's a bomb threat next door! I'm just sitting here waiting on Babe to see if they letting anyone in and out of Cline Library cause if not then I'm stuck in here.”