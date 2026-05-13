Who was Sandarsh Krishna? ASU student reported missing at Grand Canyon found dead; new details emerge

The body of 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna has been found after he went missing during a visit to Grand Canyon National Park last month. National Park Service personnel found his body below the rim near Verkamp’s Visitor Center on the South Rim on Saturday, May 9. Sandarsh Krishna, a 26-year-old who went missing during a trip to the Grand Canyon in April, has been found dead. (NPS photo)

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Who was Sandarsh Krishna? Sandarsh Krishna was a 26-year-old man who disappeared while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park in April. According to Park service's previous statement, he was last seen sometime between 4pm local time on April 27 and midnight on April 28.

“Krishna is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, approximately 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing athletic clothing,” the statement said.

Park officials said his “last possible known location was along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point.”

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Krishna had told friends about his trip and said he planned to return on April 28. His family later reported him missing after they could not contact him.

According to People, in an interview with NBC affiliate KPNX last week, his brother Adarsh Krishna said, “We don't want to believe he's hurt.” He added, “We need a proper closure. We don't know what exactly happened to him."

Adarsh also told the outlet, “He's not the kind of kid who would hurt himself.”

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What happened at the Grand Canyon? According to the National Park Service, Krishna’s body was discovered by park personnel below the rim near Verkamp’s Visitor Center on the South Rim of the park. Officials announced the discovery in a statement released on Tuesday, May 12.

Earlier, officials had said that around 7am on April 28, a backpack which is believed to belong to Krishna was turned in to hotel staff at Bright Angel Lodge.

Authorities also added that Krishna was not linked to any vehicle inside the park and investigators believed he may have arrived using a rideshare or taxi service.