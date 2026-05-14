ChudTheBuilder's friend defends him after shooting, reveals shocking details: ‘He has received constant threats…’

ChudTheBuilder’s friend, Amiri King, has spoken out after his arrest in connection to a shooting, saying he looks forward to “today’s incident being proven justified in the court of law." ChudTheBuilder, who has previously come under fire for livestreaming himself allegedly saying racially derogatory statements to Black people in public settings, has been charged in connection to a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, authorities said. ChudTheBuilder's friend defends him after shooting, reveals shocking details (@ChudTheBuilder/X)

ChudTheBuilder, 28, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail until bond can be set at an arraignment hearing.

‘He has received constant threats’ King, who describes himself as a cultural commentator and a writer on X, defended ChudTheBuilder in a post.

King wrote on X, “Chud FaceTimed me today at 1:01 EST. We are friends. He explained to me how he has received constant threats and is (obviously) in perpetual fear for his life and safety. How he constantly has to have his head on a swivel all because he is exercising his first amendment right.”

“Dalton is very pious and a believer in Christ,” King continued. “He’s not racist. He talked about how happy it makes him when people are willing to engage in nonviolent conversation. That was ultimately what he was pursuing. He’s for free speech. Full stop.”

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He added, “I look forward to today’s incident being proven justified in the court of law. Something a large demographic in America feels that they are above.”