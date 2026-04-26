Melania Trump's chilling words revealed as gunfire erupts at White House dinner

Donald Trump disclosed what First Lady Melania Trump communicated to him immediately following the gunfire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. TOPSHOT - US First Lady Melania Trump attends the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (AFP)

“It's always shocking when something like this happens,” Trump stated during a press briefing at the White House in the West Wing less than an hour after the incident.

“The fact that we were sitting next to each other, the first lady on my right, and I heard a noise,” the POTUS said, noting that they speculated “it was either a tray or a bullet.”

Trump stated that Melania Trump instantly identified the sound as a “bad noise,” remarking that it was quite a “traumatic experience for her.”

“Melania was very cognizant,” he stated.

The President also conveyed his wife's concerns for his safety due to the various assassination attempts made against him.

"The first lady was doing a terrific job. She loves the country. She recognizes it better than any. But she told me numerous times, she said "you are in a dangerous job."'

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