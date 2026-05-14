ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

Controversial Kick streamer ChudTheBuilder has been detained by police again, just days after his arrest for not paying the bill at a restaurant after dining. Streamer ChudTheBuilder accidentally shot his hand in Clarksville on Wednesday (May 13). (ChadTheBuilder/X)

Dalton Eatherly, who goes by the name ChudTheBuilder, was involved in a fight at a courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee on Wednesday, the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Office confirmed. The fight "resulted in a shooting", per a statement released by the AG's office.

According to FearBuck, an X account posting regular updates on the streaming community, the altercation involved a racist comment that ChudTheBuilder made at the attacker. As the man retaliated, the streamer reportedly fired his gun accidentally, resulting in a bullet grazing his arm. Notably, ChudTheBuilder has often attracted controversy for using racial slurs on live streams.

Also read: Why ChudtheBuilder was banned from Kick? Row over viral harassment video explained

However, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, which said in an update that the scene is now secured and there is no public danger, did provide details on why the fight erupted or what happened. The Sheriff's office noted that both men were injured and were to undergo treatment.

The arrest has sparked a row as the streamer was arrested just days before on charges of service theft for not paying the bill at a Nashville restaurant after dining there. He later wrote in an X post that he spent more than 13 hours in the custody of the FBI, which involved more than two hours of interactions.

ChudTheBuilder's Recent X Post Surfaces According to FearBuck, the fight resulted from ChudTheBuilder allegedly asked the man to "chimp out" - a racial slur. However, those details have not been confirmed by authorities in Montgomery County.

Also read: ChudTheBuilder involved in shooting at Clarksville courthouse? Details of ‘attack' emerge

Amid that, an X post that ChudTheBuilder made just hours before the incident at the Clarksville courthouse has now gone viral. In it, the streamer could be seen talking about not discriminating on the basis of skin color.

The post, intended as his gratitude to the platform X, read: “This app gave me a voice when no one else would. I thank everyone at X for this. I pray you continue to stand on objective freedom no matter the race. We should all have the same right to free speech regardless of what color my skin is.”