Why ChudtheBuilder was banned from Kick? Row over viral harassment video explained

Streaming platform Kick has banned controversial streamer ChudTheBuilder indefinitely. The streamer, whose real name is Dalton Levi Eatherly, announced on April 28 in an X post that he has now been indefinitely banned by Kick. ChudTheBuilder has been permanently removed from Kick after a public harassment video went viral and old clips using racial slurs resurfaced online. (X)

The update from the streamer came after a temporary three-day ban saw it quickly escalate. The ban came into effect after an outrage over a resurfaced video footage of ChudTheBuilder engaging in questionable behavior on live streams.

Reason Behind The First Ban Explained According to the X post by ChudTheBuilder, Kick has banned him for public harassment. He also indicated that the platform sent him the video that resulted in the ban.

In the clip, some people appeared to be agitated that the streamer was videotaping them in public. They requested to not record their video, but Dalton refused.

The clip quickly went viral. Many people claimed it was a form of bullying.