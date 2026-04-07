xQc net worth: Inside streamer's massive fortune built through Kick contract, sponsorship deals and more

The creator later shifted his entire focus to live streaming on Twitch. Reports showed he streamed over 23,000 hours to build his massive online audience today.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, xQc started his career as a professional player. He participated in several major gaming tournaments during his early years in the industry.

Félix Lengyel has reached a 50 million dollar net worth in 2026 through streaming. He built this massive fortune in Canada using his Twitch and Kick platform deals.

Félix Lengyel signed a massive deal to stream on the Kick platform very recently. This contract significantly increased his total net worth over the last few years and today.

This transition from competitive play to full-time streaming remained a very profitable move. Fans continued to watch his daily streams for many hours at a time online.

As reported by YouTuber Veil, a leak revealed his Twitch earnings reached millions recently. The leak showed that the streamer earned over eight million dollars in two years.

He also worked with big brands like the energy drink company called G-Fuel often. Sponsorships provided a steady stream of income outside of his main platform deals recently.

His partnership with G-Fuel remained a successful collaboration within the competitive gaming world. The streamer often showcased these products to millions of viewers during his live broadcasts.

Many different gaming brands wanted to work with him because of his massive reach. These financial partnerships allowed him to build a very large amount of personal wealth.

Fellow creators react to the massive spending habits of xQc Fellow streamer Mizkif reportedly spoke about the incredible amount of money xQc has now. Mizkif said, “It is mind-boggling to understand how much money this guy really has.”

The creator also noted that seeing xQc gamble was a total mind explosion online. He compared watching xQc spend 100,000 dollars to a game of Grand Theft Auto.

Mizkif added, “He will pull out 100K like you would pull out a dollar.” Other streamers often expressed shock at the scale of his daily activities on stream.

Félix Lengyel continued to be one of the most successful people on the internet. Most people agreed that his wealth would only continue to grow over the years.

xQc remained a dominant force in the global industry heading into the year 2026.