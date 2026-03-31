Gzb YouTuber given round-the-clock security after attack in Feb

Ghaziabad police have deployed two security personnel to ensure the safety of social media influencer Saleem Wastik, who returned home after a month-long treatment for injuries sustained in an attack in Loni last month, officials said on Monday. CCTV footage of the attack on Wastik in February. (HT)

“Wastik has returned home, and police have deployed two police personnel to accompany him round-the-clock for his safety. A police team visited Wastik upon his return, and thereafter the security was provided,” ACP Siddharth Gautam told HT.

Wastik’s son Usman Ahmad told HT: “He is still recovering and cannot speak much. The injury to his throat was severe, and full recovery will take months. Police have deployed two security personnel for his safety, which has given us a lot of confidence.”

“The security personnel have been provided to Wastik considering his safety and security, and also based on the threat perception following the attack on him,” DCP rural Surendra Nath Tiwari, added.

On February 27, Wastik was brutally attacked by two men, later identified as Zeeshan Ali, 25, and his elder brother Gulfam Ali, 27. The two brothers lived in Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony and were allegedly angered by Wastik’s religious views, police said.

The CCTV footage from Wastik’s office showed two men in helmets attacking Wastik and slashing his throat. An investigation was launched and Zeeshan was gunned down in an encounter in Loni on March 1. Gulfam was killed in another encounter near Hindon Road near Khoda on March 3. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots at them in both encounters.

After the attack, Wastik was admitted to a Delhi hospital and later shifted to another hospital in south Delhi for advanced treatment. He remained in the ICU on ventilator support for days before showing signs of recovery.