Cash-strapped Chandigarh MC raises 100% sponsorships to keep Rose Festival going

Plagued by a debilitating financial crunch, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has managed to keep the upcoming 53rd Rose Festival flourishing without spending a single rupee from its coffers. For the first time in the festival’s history, the entire event—set to run from February 21 to 23—will be funded entirely through private sponsorships, totaling ₹ 60 lakh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

For the first time in the festival’s history, the entire event—set to run from February 21 to 23—will be funded entirely through private sponsorships, totaling ₹60 lakh.

Around 15 sponsors, including major firms and local businesses, have come forward to support the festival in exchange for advertising space at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16. The sponsorships start from ₹50,000 and go up to as high as ₹10 lakh. Additionally, MC has auctioned the Food and Game Zone, keeping the event going without tapping into municipal funds amid the ongoing fiscal crisis.

“For the first time, the event will be organised without using any municipal funds. We have secured sponsorships to ensure the annual crowd puller continues in its full glory despite MC’s financial setbacks,” said municipal commissioner Amit Kumar.

He said all competitions will be organised as done in previous years, besides showcasing beautiful flower arrangements and bonsai exhibits.

Helicopter rides remain grounded

However, not all is rosy this year. Despite strong interest in advertising, no private firm came forward to sponsor the popular helicopter ride, which has been absent from the festival since 2020.

Efforts to revive the aerial attraction, once a fan favourite at ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 per person, fell through after delays in negotiations with potential bidders.

“We had invited private firms to bid for the chopper ride, but the plans were delayed and terms and conditions with the firms could not be negotiated,” said the MC commissioner.

But MC hopes to make up for the absence of the helicopter ride by showcasing 829 rose varieties, set amid decorative landscaping and exotic exhibits, along with a packed schedule of competitions.

Apart from various photography and flower competitions, the titles of “Rose Prince & Princess”, “Mr Rose & Miss Rose”, and “Rose King & Rose Queen” will be awarded as done in previous editions.

A Punjabi musical evening by singer Sukhi Brar will serenade the audience on the inaugural day.

It is worth mentioning that MC had also organised the annual three-day Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, in December 2024, with zero budget, as it reclaimed the ₹3.5 lakh expenditure by auctioning the food court.

MC has been grappling with a severe fund crunch that has halted all development works in the city since May 2024, and led to a backlog of unpaid salaries and contractor dues.