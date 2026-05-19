Dunkin Donuts offering free coffee to 1 million customers; Here's how to claim yours on May 19

Food influencer @thefreebieguy subsequently confirmed via Instagram that the promotion will be accessible solely to Dunkin ’ Rewards members starting on May 19.

The promotion began to gain attention on Monday, May 18, when social media users circulated flyers from the chain stating, "WANTED: Bounty — 1,000,000 free coffees ."

How to obtain a complimentary coffee from Dunkin’ On the morning of May 19, Dunkin’ will unveil a promotional code. The initial 1 million customers who input the code in the "Offers & Rewards" section of the Dunkin’ app will have the opportunity to claim a free standard hot or iced coffee.

The precise timing for the release of the code has yet to be disclosed, thus users eager to secure a free beverage must remain vigilant on the app and monitor social media throughout the morning.

"To claim the free coffee, customers simply need to visit any participating Dunkin' store and request the promotion," as per the International Business Times. "While no app or digital coupon is required, the company encourages guests to use the Dunkin' app for faster ordering and to check real-time store availability."

What you need before the code release Eligibility is linked to Dunkin' Rewards membership. Customers who have not yet registered can enroll for free by downloading the Dunkin' app from the App Store or Google Play. Once registered, all that is required is to have the app open and prepared when the promo code becomes active. Given that the offer operates on a first-come, first-served basis, prompt action can mean the difference between enjoying a complimentary coffee in the morning and losing out on the opportunity.

With over 9,500 Dunkin' locations throughout the United States, it is anticipated that demand will be high right from the beginning of the morning rush. Analysts perceive this promotion as a strategically timed move in a competitive quick-service beverage market, where competitors such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros are equally aggressive with their offers and loyalty programs.