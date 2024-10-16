South Indian filter coffee comes second on TasteAtlas’ top 10 coffees worldwide; here’s an easy recipe to try

Our country is rich in many aspects, but especially in culture. The people of India have different beliefs, values, languages and food, which are all equally beautiful. So when one of us achieves global recognition, it’s a victory for the whole family! Which is why the internet was delighted recently when TasteAtlas honoured South Indian filter coffee with the second place in their list of top 10 coffees worldwide. In first place is Cuba’s espresso. Well, today let’s make this beloved Indian beverage at home, to celebrate our culture! Take a break and enjoy this easy recipe of South Indian filter coffee

The following recipe was shared by Dassana Amit. All you need is 3 teaspoons of ground coffee, 1 cup water, 3/4th cup milk and 2 teaspoons of sugar. For the coffee decoction, take the coffee filter and fit the top vessel on the lower one. Place 3 teaspoons of ground coffee in the vessel with the perforations. Spread out the coffee evenly and gently with either a spoon or your fingers. Next, place the pressing disc with the handle on the coffee. Pour 1 cup of boiling hot water until the vessel is almost full. Cover this with a lid and wait for at least 10 minutes, letting the water gently pass to the lower vessel.

When your coffee decoction is brewed, heat 3/4th cup milk of your choice and bring it to a boil. In a tumbler, the glass, add the sugar followed by 1/3rd cup of boiling hot milk. You can strain the malai if you don’t enjoy it in your coffee. On top of this mixture, pour 1/3rd cup of your brewed coffee. If you prefer stronger coffee, add more according to your taste. Now let’s move on to serving this delicious beverage. Take a dabra, or dabarah, which is a small wide vessel used to cool coffee. Pour the coffee from the tumbler to the dabra and vice versa till your sugar is dissolved and a layer of foam is formed on top. Do this a few times and serve!