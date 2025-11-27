Is Dunkin’ open on Thanksgiving Day? What you need to know about holiday store hours

On Thanksgiving Day, which is today, on November 27, for anyone who starts the holiday with a coffee run, Dunkin’ remains an option. The chain confirmed it will keep stores open, sticking with the pattern of previous years. Hours run from 5 am to 8 pm, though actual schedules shift by location because most Dunkin’ shops operate under franchise owners. Guests are advised to check local hours before heading out. Dunkin’ is not the only spot serving customers on the holiday, but it sits in sharp contrast to several major retailers that will shut down completely, as per The Independent. Dunkin’ Donuts will open with limited hours for customers to grab coffee on Thanksgiving.(Representative Image/ Pixabay)

Also read: Happy Thanksgiving 2025: Best images, wishes, messages to share with your family, friends and bosses

Major chains staying closed for Thanksgiving

Walmart will not open its doors on Thanksgiving. The retailer plans to resume operations on Black Friday at 6 am local time, with times varying slightly by store. Costco is also closing for the day. Target will follow the same plan, remaining closed on Thursday and reopening on Black Friday morning.

Trader Joe’s will not operate at all on Thanksgiving, and Aldi stores will also shut for the full day. BJ’s will keep both stores and gas stations closed until 7 am Friday. Most Walgreens locations will close as well, except select 24-hour stores that will continue normal service.

Also read: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: All about time, balloons, floats and artists set to perform

A long list of national retailers will stay dark for the holiday, including Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods, JCPenney, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Barnes & Noble, REI, Burlington, Belk, American Eagle, Sephora, Victoria’s Secret, IKEA, Staples, Office Depot, OfficeMax, PetSmart, PetCo and Tractor Supply Company.

Grocery stores operating with limited hours

Some grocery chains will open with shortened schedules for last-minute shoppers. Kroger stores will stay open until 5 pm, though individual closing times differ by region. Wegmans' operations extend until 4 pm Whole Foods will open with reduced hours that vary by location, and shoppers are advised to check ahead.

CVS will operate with limited hours, depending on the store. Dollar General will open as well, though timing changes across locations. Starbucks stores plan to operate on Thanksgiving, but holiday hours remain location-specific.

Dunkin’ will also run on reduced schedules, giving customers a narrow window to pick up coffee or food before heading to gatherings.

With most major retailers closed and grocers running shortened hours, Thanksgiving continues to function as one of the year’s most restricted shopping days. Anyone planning a store run is encouraged to verify local schedules to avoid a locked door.

FAQs

1. Is Dunkin’ open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, stores will open with reduced hours varying by location.

2. What time does Dunkin’ operate on Thanksgiving?

General hours are 5 am to 8 pm, but local schedules may differ.

3. Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

No, Walmart stores will remain closed for the day.