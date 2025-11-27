Which groceries stores are open on Thanksgiving? Check hours for Kroger, Food Lion, Meijer and more

Thanksgiving 2025 sees a closure of many major retailers on Thursday, November 27, which are choosing rest over rush. Big-name chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco Wholesale, Trader Joe's and Aldi will remain closed as households prepare their Thanksgiving meals. Thanksgiving grocery store hours(Unsplash)

However, there are some lifelines for those still scrambling for ingredients. Here's the schedule for the grocery stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day, i.e. Thursday:

Also read: Is stock market open today? All you need to know about Thanksgiving Day

Timings of grocery stores open on Thursday

Kroger

Grocery chains belonging to the Kroger family that include Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Baker’s, Food 4 Less and others will remain open through part of the day, typically closing around 4 p.m. local time.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market has announced reduced holiday hours, generally from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in most locations.

However, stores in states such as Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island will be closed.

Food Lion

The majority of Food Lion's locations are open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. But Newsweek suggests calling ahead to confirm your store's hours, though, just to be sure.

Meijer

Among the grocery stores, Meijer stays open the longest from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve customers’ Thanksgiving needs.

Wegmans

Wegmans is open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. However, the company still advises confirming the hours with your local store, as they can differ depending on where you live.

Also read: Happy Thanksgiving: Best images, wishes, messages to share with your loved ones

Preparation for Black Friday sale

This year’s widespread Thanksgiving shutdowns among major retailers are due tothe focus on the Black Friday sale.

AP News reports that many closures will lead to “heavy crowds Friday morning, especially at stores reopening for Black Friday.”

According to Investopedia, industry-wide data support the shift. Retailers across the U.S. are “aggressively preparing” for a big Black Friday and Cyber Week. Early promos, online deals, and more are focused on post-Thanksgiving sales rather than holiday-day shopping.

Walmart, however, is prioritising employee rest and family time rather than leveraging Thanksgiving as a sales day, as reported by Meyka.