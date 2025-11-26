Is stock market open today? All you need to know about Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

During significant holidays, it is likely that Wall Street observes a day of closure. This year, stock market will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. A number of stock market holidays coincide with federal holidays and banking holidays. Notably, Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, observed on the fourth Thursday of November. The earliest date for Thanksgiving is November 22, while the latest possible date is November 28. The stock market typically closes on federal holidays, with Thanksgiving observed on the fourth Thursday of November.(AI Image)

The standard operating hours for the U.S. stock market are from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. The two primary U.S. stock exchanges, namely the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq, adhere to these trading hours. Both exchanges remain closed on weekends.

Although you can still place orders to buy and sell stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) during extended trading hours, it is important to note that this comes with increased risk. The trading volume tends to be lower after hours, which can lead to greater price volatility, and your orders may not be fully executed.

Those who are wondering, “Is the stock market open today?” can refer to this list of stock market holidays for late 2025.

Stock market holidays for 2025

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will observe the following holidays during the fourth quarter of 2025:

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Additionally, both stock exchanges will close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on the following dates in the fourth quarter of 2025:

Friday, November 28 (the day after Thanksgiving, commonly referred to as Black Friday)

Wednesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

What is the status of the bond market?

The schedule for the bond market is set by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). The standard operating hours for the bond market are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Black Friday: Is the stock market operational on Friday after Thanksgiving?

The stock market remains open on the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, its trading session concludes early at 1 p.m. Eastern time. This day is one of only two or three occasions each year when the stock market closes prior to 4 p.m.