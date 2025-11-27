Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: All about time, balloons, floats and artists set to perform

Americans are all geared up for Thanksgiving Day, a national holiday observed on the fourth Thursday of November. One of the biggest attractions is the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is all set to kick off at 8:30 AM ET on November 27. This year, as many as 32 "larger-than-life character" balloons, as well as three balloonicles, will float down Manhattan during the three-hour and 30-minute-long parade, according to USA Today. A view of the Spider-Man balloon during Macy's Balloon Inflation 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

As the parade is one year short of celebrating a century, the 99th edition will feature 27 floats, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, nearly 11 marching bands, performance groups, and musical stars, as per Macy's.

The organizers look forward to keeping the tradition dynamic each year by adding new features, especially those based on pop culture moments.

Balloons at 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

In total, four new balloons will be featured during the parade this year. These include Mario by Nintendo, Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation, Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios, and PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.

Besides these, there are several other returning balloons. Among these are Acorn, Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue & White Macy's Stars, Bluey, Candy Cane, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, Disney's Minnie Mouse, Dora, Gabby & Pandy Paws, Goku, Goldbear, Green Stars, Ice Crystals, Macy's Stars, Marshall from PAW Patrol, Monkey D. Luffy, Noorah, Pikachu & Eevee, Poinsettia Ornaments, Pumpkins, Smokey Bear, Soccer Ball, Spider-Man, SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary, Stuart the Minion and others.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: New floats

Seven new floats will appear during the parade on Thursday, November 27. Among these are:

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator by Serta

Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart float (aka the Labubu float)

Upside Down Invasion

LEGO's Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line

Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt

The Littlest Float from Goldfish

Apart from these, several floats are marking a return this year, such as 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Big Turkey Spectacular, Birds of a Feather Stream Together, Camp Snoopy, Candy Cosmos, Deck the Halls, Harvest in the Valley, Magic Meets the Seas, Palace of Sweets, Pasta Knight, PINelope, and Santa’s Sleigh, among others.

Performances

Tony Award-winning star Cynthia Erivo is set to open the parade this year, according to USA Today. Also, country artist Lainey Wilson has been lined up to perform outside the Macy’s in Midtown Manhattan.

Other artists expected to perform include Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Taylor Momsen, and Shaggy.

FAQs

What is the timing for 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

It starts at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 27, and will go on for three-and-a-half hours until noon.

Where will it start and end?

The parade begins on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square.

How to watch it?

It will be aired live on NBC from 8:30 AM onwards. People can also stream it on Peacock and Fubo.