Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Where and how to watch? All on route, road closures and weather

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Americans are preparing for Thanksgiving Day, organizing lavish feasts and eagerly anticipating the time spent with family and friends. Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, observed on the fourth Thursday of November. The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features marching bands, floats, and giant balloons, following a 2.5-mile route from Central Park West to Macy's Herald Square.(REUTERS)

Before everyone gathers for the Thanksgiving Day meal, many will switch on the television to view the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Alternatively, if you are lucky enough to be in New York City, you can go out to experience it live.

Thanksgiving Day weather

The weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day appears favorable for the 99th edition of this cherished annual event featuring marching bands, performances, floats, and, of course, enormous balloons. If you intend to be among the 3.5 million attendees expected to witness 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in person, be sure to dress warmly as the temperatures will be low.

Also Read: Candace Owens show to go off air? US commentator gives new update on Macron plotting her murder claim

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming options

Commencing at 8:30 a.m. ET and continuing until noon on Thursday, November 27, 2025, this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC, with streaming options available on Peacock. Whether you are at home, traveling, or enjoying the event with family, here is how to experience the enchantment of the parade without missing a moment.

Also Read: F-1 visa update: DIGNITY Act of 2025 aims to repeal ‘Intent to Leave’ rule affecting foreign students in US

When and where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The live television broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Thanksgiving Day.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will be shown on NBC across the nation.

For those who prefer to stream, the parade will also be available live on Peacock beginning at the same time - 8:30 a.m. ET.

An encore presentation of the parade is set for 2:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route

As previously mentioned, the broadcast is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can anticipate a classic blend of entertainment, including shows, music, and vibrant colors: enormous character balloons, themed floats, marching bands, celebrity performances, and live coverage of the renowned parade route in New York City.

The parade will adhere to its customary 2.5-mile path, commencing at the intersection of West 77th Street and Central Park West, before proceeding southward towards Columbus Circle. Subsequently, it will make a turn onto Central Park South and continue down Sixth Avenue, concluding in front of Macy's Herald Square located on 34th Street.

The parade will proceed along 59th Street towards 6th Avenue, where it will once again turn south for the concluding segment. The procession, which includes floats, balloons, marching bands, and more, will traverse 6th Avenue to 34th Street, turning west and culminating at Macy’s Herald Square by noon.

Viewing will be limited at Columbus Circle and at the conclusion of the route. Macy’s indicates that some of the prime viewing locations can be found along CPW between West 75th Street and West 63rd Street, on the south side of West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue, and on 6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 38th Street.

Also Read: Is Walmart's Thanksgiving basket more affordable this year? Check price and what's inside

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade road closure

In order to assist you in steering clear of traffic congestion and road closures as the 99th annual parade winds its way through the city along the customary 2.5 mile route, the city will be implementing closures on several streets in the Big Apple.

Certain roads will be closed as early as Wednesday in preparation for the parade, including the setup of the balloons. Below are the road closures that have been officially announced by the city government:

Check full list here