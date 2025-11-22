Dunkin', Burger King, Cracker Barrel and more: See which restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Thanksgiving Day falls on November 27 this year, and if you are not planning to cook, you are far from alone. Many national chains and local spots will keep their doors open, offering everything from traditional turkey meals to quick grab-and-go options. At the same time, some restaurants will remain closed for the holiday. Various restaurants will operate on Thanksgiving Day, offering traditional meals and quick options. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

List of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2025

The following are restaurants that will keep their doors open for customers on the holiday, as reported by LiveNow FOX. However, before heading out, it's always a good idea to check your nearest location, as hours can vary widely depending on the area.

Applebee's

Some outlets will operate on Thanksgiving, though schedules can differ from one location to another.

Arby's

Many Arby's locations plan to stay open on Thanksgiving Day, but operating hours can differ depending on the store. It's best to confirm the holiday schedule with your nearest outlet before heading out.

Baskin-Robbins

Because Baszkin-Roabbins shops are individually owned and operated, Thanksgiving hours can differ from one location to another. Those planning to head there should check with their local store for exact timings.

Burger King

Hours will differ from one Burger King outlet to another, so individuals are advised to confirm operating times with their nearest location.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will remain open for the holiday, and many are offering a special Thanksgiving menu.

BRIO Tuscan Grille

The restaurant will be open and serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu with pickup options available as well.

Buca di Beppo

The restaurant will be open for both dine-in and takeout orders.

Cracker Barrel

Open, but customers are encouraged to confirm hours with their local location.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Open and serving a special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

Dunkin’

Most locations will be open, but hours can vary, so it is best to confirm with your nearest store.

Fogo de Chao

Open at select locations, serving traditional holiday favorites.

IHOP

Open, but hours may differ by location.

Jimmy John’s

The majority of locations will be open, but hours can differ, so it's best to call ahead and confirm.

Kona Grill

Open and serving a full Thanksgiving feast from November 27 to November 30.

Krispy Kreme

Open but will close early at 2 pm local time.

Maggiano’s

Maggiano's will be open with a special Thanksgiving menu, closing at 8 pm local time.

Macaroni Grill

Locations will be open and serving a traditional Thanksgiving menu.

Popeyes

Most locations will be open, but hours may vary by store.

Ruby Tuesday

Some locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but customers should check with their local restaurant for exact hours.

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Open, though hours may vary. It is best to confirm with your local restaurant.

TGIF

Locations will be open, but it is recommended to call ahead to confirm hours.

Waffle House

Open, though hours may vary, so customers should check with their nearest Waffle House.

Wendy’s

Restaurants will remain open for service.

Whataburger

White Castle

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Dave and Buster’s

Denny’s

List of restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden