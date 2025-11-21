Thanksgiving Day 2025: KFC, Chipotle, Arby's and more offer fast food deals on holiday

As Thanksgiving travel and meal prep kick into high gear, fast-food chains across the US are stepping in to lighten the load. Many major brands are launching holiday-themed meals, limited-time menu items, and wallet-friendly bundles designed to offer quick, convenient options for families on the go, as reported by Newsweek. Thanksgiving 2025 sees fast-food chains rolling out special deals and meals. Highlights include KFC's Festive Feast, Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey, and Subway's Festive Feast Collection, among others.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Here are some of the fast-food and casual-dining offers for Thanksgiving 2025, ranging from BOGO entrees to ready-to-serve holiday turkeys.

Chipotle

Chipotle is gearing up for one of the busiest [re-holiday nights, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, by offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree deal from 4 pm until closing on November 26. To keep the savings going, the chain is also waiving delivery fees from November 28 through December 1 as part of its Cyber Weekend promotion.

KFC

KFC is leaning into comfort food season with its Extra Crispy Festive Feast, launching November 17. The bundle includes eight pieces of fried chicken, which will include four drumsticks and four thighs, paired with two large servings of mashed potatoes and four biscuits. Rounding out the meal is a three-flavor “gravy flight” featuring classic gravy, whit e peppercorn, and Southwest cheddar options for a holiday twist.

Popeyes

Popeyes has brought back its popular Cajun-Style Turkey just in time for the holiday rush. The 11-13 pound, pre-seasoned and fully cooked dbird serves eight to twelve people, offering a flavorful shortcut for Thanksgiving hosts. Customers can order the turkey for either pickup or delivery.

Subway

Subway is joining the holiday rush with a Festive Feast Collection launching November 13. The lineup includes three limited-time subs: Festive Turkey, Festive Chicken, and the TurHamKen, which layers turkey, ham, and chicken in one bite. Each sandwich comes packed with stuffing, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving-inspired flavors, as reported by Newsweek.

Arby's

Arby's is reviving two of its seasonal favorites: the Deep Fried Gobbler and the Deep Fried Turkey Club. Both sandwiches feature the chain's signature crispy turkey paired with Thanksgiving-inspired touches like cranberry sauce, cheddar, and pepper bacon.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is serving up heat -and serve Thanksgiving meals this year, including turkey, classic sides, and a selection of pies. The Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Feast feeds eight to 10 people and features oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, and both pumpkin and pecan pies.

The eatery also offers a smaller Heat & Serve for four to six people, featuring one oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, and sweet yeast rolls.

Denny's

Denny's Holiday Turkey Bundle features carved turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, and cranberry sauce, along with a choice of sides such as herb-glazed corn, broccoli, or macaroni and cheese.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is stirring up buzz this Thanksgiving with its limited Baja Blast Pie, a dessert inspired by the popular beverage. The pie features a creamy filling on a graham cracker crust and is often finished with a dollop of whipped cream.