What's open and closed on Thanksgiving 2025? Banks, post offices, delivery services and more

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 27. Since it is a federal holiday in the United States, you may have to wait until Black Friday to mail a package or make a financial transaction. Although some grocery stores, restaurants, and retail businesses will remain open, banks and post offices will be closed on Thanksgiving, per USA Today. Will banks, post offices, and shipping services operate on Thanksgiving 2025 in the US?(Bloomberg)

Are post offices open on Thanksgiving?

According to the US Postal Service website, mail will not be delivered on Thanksgiving, and post offices will be closed. Mail will be delivered on Friday, November 28, when post offices reopen for retail transactions.

Shipping services like FedEx and UPS will also be unavailable, as per USA Today. Since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, the stock market will also be closed.

Will banks operate on Thanksgiving?

In commemoration of Thanksgiving, Bank of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and other banks will close their branches on Thursday, November 27. On Black Friday, banks will reopen during their regular business hours.

Can I avail delivery services on Thanksgiving?

UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, and UPS Store locations are expected to be closed. To find out the exact hours of operation, it is best to contact your local store.

According to the firm, UPS Express Critical is accessible 365 days a year. Contact 1-800-714-8779 or go to mnx.com for further details.

On November 27, FedEx office sites will be closed, and FedEx pickup and delivery services will not be accessible. Additionally, FedEx Custom Critical is accessible around the clock. For additional details, contact 1-800-762-3787.

Thanksgiving started out as a day to express gratitude for the harvest and the previous year's blessings. Autumn is a time when many harvest festival festivities with similar names take place all around the world.

Also read: When and where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Here’s everything you need to know

FAQs:

When is Thanksgiving this year?

Thanksgiving is on November 27 this year.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday is on November 28 this year.

Is Thanksgiving a federal holiday in the US?

Yes, Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the US.