When and where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Here’s everything you need to know

Thanksgiving is just around the corner as people worldwide gear up for celebrations and get-togethers with their families. One of the main attractions during the holiday is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is on the verge of hitting a milestone this year. Decorations for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the holidays are installed outside Macy's Herald Square.(REUTERS)

The procession is one of the largest in the world, with several celebrities and performers participating to welcome Santa Claus and the holiday season, according to the Macy’s website.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: History

As per the Macy’s website, the Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held every year since 1924, except 1942, 1943, and 1944, due to World War II. All the materials used during the procession were required in the war zones, and hence, the rubber, wood, and raw materials were dedicated to the war. This year, the parade will mark its 99th edition, with the lineup of 32 balloons, three balloonicles, 27 floats, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups, and musical stars.

In a statement, executive producer Will Cross said, “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation’s stories and traditions for generations.”

Cross added, “The most wonderful stories start at the parade. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats, and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country.”

This time, the Thanksgiving Parade will have four new featured balloons, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios, PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc., Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation, and Mario by Nintendo, USA Today reported.

When and where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade?

The parade will begin on November 27 at 8:30 AM ET, with the live telecast available on NBC. The subscribers of Fubo and Peacock will also be able to watch the procession on the streaming platforms.

Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb will return as the hosts for the telecast. Additionally, the parade will be showcased from three different angles, allowing the viewers to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their homes.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will be three hours 30 minutes long, featuring performers like Drew Baldridge, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Mr. Fantasy, Mickey Guyton, and many more.

The parade will begin on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and end at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square.

FAQs

When will Thanksgiving be celebrated in 2025?

Thanksgiving Day this year falls on November 27.

When was Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade suspended?

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade was suspended in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to World War II.

Where can Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade be streamed?

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade can be streamed on NBC and Peacock.