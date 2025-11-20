56th International Film Festival of India begins in Goa for 1st time with float parade

The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India begins in Goa from Thursday for the first time without a formal inaugural ceremony, which will instead be replaced by a float parade in Panaji. This year’s IFFI will include 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. (PIB India website)

South Asia’s only International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF) accredited festival, spread across nine days from November 20th to 28th, will feature 240 films from 81 countries

“For the first time, IFFI will welcome its audience with a ‘moving’ celebration. This year, instead of an opening ceremony a grand parade will mark the opening of the festival. It will be open to everyone,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

According to the organisers, the parade will be led by the state tableaus of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa, each presenting a vivid portrait of identity and imagination.

“Andhra Pradesh brings the charm of Visakhapatnam’s golden shores, the mystic valleys of Araku and the pulsating spirit of Tollywood. Haryana offers a colourful fusion of folklore, theatre, culture and cinematic pride. Goa, the festival’s long-standing home, forms the emotional heart of the procession, celebrating its cosmopolitan warmth and timeless bond with world cinema,” the ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

Also Read: Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna to be honoured at IFFI for completing 50 years in cinema

“Marching alongside the states are grand cinematic tableaus from India’s leading production houses,” it added.

This year’s festival will have Japan as the Country of Focus, presenting a panoramic showcase of six contemporary Japanese films across genres and forms while Spain joins as the partner country, and Australia enters the festival as the spotlight country, each bringing curated packages, institutional collaborations and cultural programmes that enrich global dialogue.

“IFFI 2025 has attracted an unprecedented 3,400 film submissions from 127 countries, consolidating its position as one of Asia’s premier film festivals. Over 270 films from 84 countries will be screened, including 26 world premieres, 48 Asia premieres, and 99 premieres from India. This growing participation reflects not just the festival’s prestige but also India’s rising position in world cinema,” Union minister for information and broadcasting L Murugan, said.

The festival opens with “The Blue Trail” by Brazilian auteur Gabriel Mascaro, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at Berlinale 2025.

The Gala Premieres segment will present 18 titles, including 13 World Premieres, 2 Asia Premieres, 1 India Premiere and 2 Special Showcase screenings.

Three major international competitions will feature 32 films from five continents.

IFFI will also present award-winning films from Cannes, Berlinale, Venice, Locarno, TIFF, Busan and IFFR.

The festival will also celebrate centenary tributes to legendary Indian cinema icons such as Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury.

Dr Murugan also announced that actor Rajinikanth will be honoured at the closing ceremony for completing 50 years in cinema. His movie, Lal Salaam, will also be shown at the festival, he said.

K Vaikunth, celebrated cinematographer from Goa, will also be honored at the festival.

The 56th IFFI will mark the 21st year since the festival began in Goa.