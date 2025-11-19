Why Rajinikanth is THE pan-Indian pop culture icon and one of his kind

Rajinikanth. The name is enough, be it to serve as the address for South Cinema, or give thousands of youngsters the confidence that anyone can start at any time and reach atop. An ordinary bus conductor at one point in time, Rajinikanth is now a name that needs no introduction. In fact, being called a Thalaivar fan would be a conversation starter for the majority of the Tamil cinema audience. However, what really comes off as both delightful and surprising is the humbleness that Rajinikanth carries along with him. Despite seeing the pinnacle of success and ruling the cinemas for five decades now, Rajinikanth is the epitome of unfazed simplicity, considering his fame while also being the most influential actor of all times. Rajinikanth

Catch every shade of Rajinikanth — from Muthu to Enthiran — with OTTplay Premium. Get JioHotstar, Discovery+, SonyLIV, FanCode and 25+ OTTs for only ₹149 per month.

Rajinikanth: Never a dull moment, on and off camera

Who would have thought a young man selling tickets on a bus would be at the pinnacle of Tamil cinema? Sounds like a script that could make up for a potential blockbuster! Sometimes, truth is not only strange but also more astonishing than fiction. Rajinikanth is the truth, the living legend, and the man who made his life a testament of hard work and dedication.

Rajinikanth, by now, is not just any other name or even an actor. He is a phenomenon by himself, and despite having seen the heights of fame, money, and success, it is the simplicity that leads Rajinikanth his way to the hearts of people. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, Rajinikanth didn't come with a silver spoon. After starting off with an opportunity given by K Balachander with Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth appeared in a few supporting roles in Katha Sangama, Anthuleni Katha, and Moondru Mudichu. He forged his path to superstardom as he went on to deliver some unforgettable performances in Mullum Malarum, Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai, and commercial entertainers like Padayappa, Annamalai, and Muthu. The rest is history.

Baashha became a template for heroes to follow and films like Enthiran and Sivaji: The Boss cashed in at the box office like no other, and went on to help the Tamil industry flourish. Beyond the stardom and his acting stints, Rajinikanth redefined the South for Indian cinema. When society was obsessed with fair-skinned lads, Rajinikanth flaunted his brown skin and Dravidian look, which enamoured many youths of that time to embrace their features. He became a symbol, a standpoint, and a reference of Tamil cinema; that mere word Thalaivar is enough to encapsulate the sentiments of Tamil Nadu. It shouldn’t come off as a surprise if men became friends after exchanging their favourite Rajinikanth films, or someone unfamiliar with the Tamil landscape gets acquainted with the culture, with just an understanding of who Rajinikanth is.

Be it his cooler-flipping mannerism or that iconic hair toss, Rajinikanth’s presence exists everywhere. He influenced a generation of men. A child who gets amused by the superstar’s antics, a youngster’s daily quotient of style and swag, and an elderly bond over his candid relatability, Rajinikanth has defied the idea of stardom, and his simplicity has become part of his identity. Not to forget, his self-deprecating humour. Recall the time when he revealed an elderly man’s reaction to him being paired up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Enthiran? How Rajinikanth narrated an incident when a man not flinched by his stardom questioned about the superstar’s hair loss? The icing on the cake was when Rajinikanth himself narrated the incident with utmost confidence and energy, and even thanked Aishwarya for agreeing to act alongside him. If that was a few years ago, his candid bluntness and time-to-time media interactions at airports, Rajinikanth has managed to blend into our everyday lives even as he sits on top of Tamil cinema. There was never a time when paparazzi and media did not hold their mics to his mouth and made him answer their questions. Rajinikanth had always remained calm, silent, and diligent in answering their questions.

Rajinikanth: A man beyond excellence

To say Rajinikanth has completed 50 years as an actor is both phenomenal and culturally relevant. Boys, who whistled during his FDFS, are now men who take their children to Rajinikanth shows without a miss. Rajinikanth is also that bridge, connecting the North and South. He is the standpoint from where Hindi cinema began to notice Tamil. The mentions of the superstar in films like Chennai Express, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and Ra. One, have become a visiting card for these films down South. More so, when these films cashed in on the Thalaivar craze to connect with audiences. Rajinikanth has given fewer interviews of late, and his fans now rely on his movies' audio launch speeches to gain more insight into the man. Packed with philosophy, stories and anecdotes from his life, Rajinikanth, even with his latest film Coolie, had given a candid speech that not only praised the cast list put together by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but also gave due importance to every star in attendance at the function.

Of course, he is not a man without flaws. His promise to come into politics, and the sudden disappointment he caused his fans by backtracking is in the books of history. But Rajinikanth remained undeterred by his promise to entertain his fans. His life, which is now a public canvas, has only made it more relatable and that one should be forgiving and kind to oneself despite mistakes. It only takes anyone back to the candid, on-stage, unprepared interaction that Rajinikanth had with his mentor K Balachander years ago, about how he promised to quit smoking. The superstar never shied away from his shortcomings, but only embraced them like any other human, teaching us to be more kind to ourselves.

As the actor who is on a non-stop run to entertain his fans, Rajinikanth has a lesson to offer to each one of us. That anyone can become a superstar with sheer dedication, hard work, and groundedness. A couple of projects on hand, and still running like any other debutant, Rajinikanth’s dedication and willingness to submit to new talents in the industry make him the icon that he is. He will forever remain the pan-Indian star whose roots were, are and will always stay grounded.