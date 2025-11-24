Can you share Thanksgiving foods with your pet? Here's what's safe

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude and thankfulness. It is a time for friends and families to get together and feast on a hearty meal. As pet owners love to share their food with their fur babies, here's a detailed guide on what Thanksgiving foods are safe for pets. Here's a list of Thanksgiving foods that are safe for pets

Thanksgiving food: What's safe to share with pets?

A good amount of Thanksgiving food are safe to share with your pets, including turkey and potatoes. However, they should be unseasoned. Below is a list of items you can give to dogs and cats:

Plain cooked turkey with the skin, fat, and bones removed;

Mashed and sweet potates without any butter, cream, onions, garlic, or gravy;

Fresh green beans. Canned beans without salt are safe for pets;

Carrots either raw or cooked;

Squash or zucchini;

Leafy greens like lettuce or spinach. However, there should be no dressing;

Plain canned or fresh pumpkin. But, pie filling should not be given;

Blueberries and strawberries;

Apples without seeds.

Thanksgiving foods: What's not safe for pets?

The majority of festive dinner is not safe for pets in any amount. These items can be dangerous for pets even if consumed in small quantity: