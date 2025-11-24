Can you share Thanksgiving foods with your pet? Here's what's safe
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 11:03 pm IST
Thanksgiving fosters gratitude and togetherness, with families enjoying hearty meals. Here's what's safe to share with your pets and what's not
Thanksgiving is all about gratitude and thankfulness. It is a time for friends and families to get together and feast on a hearty meal. As pet owners love to share their food with their fur babies, here's a detailed guide on what Thanksgiving foods are safe for pets.
Thanksgiving food: What's safe to share with pets?
A good amount of Thanksgiving food are safe to share with your pets, including turkey and potatoes. However, they should be unseasoned. Below is a list of items you can give to dogs and cats:
- Plain cooked turkey with the skin, fat, and bones removed;
- Mashed and sweet potates without any butter, cream, onions, garlic, or gravy;
- Fresh green beans. Canned beans without salt are safe for pets;
- Carrots either raw or cooked;
- Squash or zucchini;
- Leafy greens like lettuce or spinach. However, there should be no dressing;
- Plain canned or fresh pumpkin. But, pie filling should not be given;
- Blueberries and strawberries;
- Apples without seeds.
Thanksgiving foods: What's not safe for pets?
The majority of festive dinner is not safe for pets in any amount. These items can be dangerous for pets even if consumed in small quantity:
- Cooked bones can cause choking or severe internal injuries;
- Ham is very high in sodium and fat, which can cause upset stomach in pets;
- Mushrooms can be extremely dangerous;
- Garlic, onions, leeks, and scallions can cause serious issues for dogs and cats;
- Chocolate contains high levels of toxic compounds;
- Avocado cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs;
- Stone fruits with pits can be toxic;
- Macadamia and other nuts may cause weakness, tremors and more;
- Grapes and raisins can cause dangerous kidney problems in dogs;
- Tomatoes can be too acidic for sensitive stomachs.
