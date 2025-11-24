Search
Black Friday deals for gamers: From PS5 and Xbox controllers to laptops and more

Here's a look at some of the best Black Friday 2025 deals for gamers

As the countdown to Black Friday (November 28) begins, retailers have slashed prices on PlayStation 5 and Xbox controllers. With irresistible offers rolling in at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Microsoft, you can fulfil all your gaming needs this week. Here's a list of some of the best offers currently available for gamers:

Top Black Friday deals on games, gaming laptops, and Xbox/PS5 controllers
Black Friday deals on PS5 and Xbox controllers

  • Xbox Wireless Controller - offer price - $39.99 (save $25) at Walmart
  • DualSense Wireless Controller - offer price - $54.99 (save $20) at PS Direct
  • PDP Victrix Pro BFG - offer price - $99.99 (save $80) at Amazon
  • Nacon Revolution 5 Pro - offer price - $119.99 (save $80) at Best Buy
  • Razer Wolverine V3 Pro - offer price - $159.99 (save $40) at Amazon

Black Friday deals on gaming laptops

  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 5060 - offer price - $1,299.99 (save $500) at Best Buy
  • Razer Blade 16 - offer price - $1,599.99 (save $800) at Razer
  • Razer Blade 14 (RTX 5070) - offer price - $1,699.99 (save $1,000) at Razer
  • HP Omen Max 16 RTX 5080 - offer price - $2,599.99 (save $560) at Best Buy
  • Alienware 16 Aurora (RTX 5050) - offer price - $899 (save $300) at Dell

Black Friday deals on games

  • Super Mario Odyssey - offer price - $29.99 (save $30) at Amazon
  • Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - offer price - $39.87 (save $20) at Amazon
  • Borderlands 4 - offer price - $47.99 (save $22) at Amazon
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - offer price - $30 (save $30) at Amazon
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows - offer price - $34.99 (save $35) at Amazon

