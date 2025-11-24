Black Friday deals for gamers: From PS5 and Xbox controllers to laptops and more
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 06:25 pm IST
Here's a look at some of the best Black Friday 2025 deals for gamers
As the countdown to Black Friday (November 28) begins, retailers have slashed prices on PlayStation 5 and Xbox controllers. With irresistible offers rolling in at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Microsoft, you can fulfil all your gaming needs this week. Here's a list of some of the best offers currently available for gamers:
Black Friday deals on PS5 and Xbox controllers
- Xbox Wireless Controller - offer price - $39.99 (save $25) at Walmart
- DualSense Wireless Controller - offer price - $54.99 (save $20) at PS Direct
- PDP Victrix Pro BFG - offer price - $99.99 (save $80) at Amazon
- Nacon Revolution 5 Pro - offer price - $119.99 (save $80) at Best Buy
- Razer Wolverine V3 Pro - offer price - $159.99 (save $40) at Amazon
Black Friday deals on gaming laptops
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 5060 - offer price - $1,299.99 (save $500) at Best Buy
- Razer Blade 16 - offer price - $1,599.99 (save $800) at Razer
- Razer Blade 14 (RTX 5070) - offer price - $1,699.99 (save $1,000) at Razer
- HP Omen Max 16 RTX 5080 - offer price - $2,599.99 (save $560) at Best Buy
- Alienware 16 Aurora (RTX 5050) - offer price - $899 (save $300) at Dell
Black Friday deals on games
- Super Mario Odyssey - offer price - $29.99 (save $30) at Amazon
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - offer price - $39.87 (save $20) at Amazon
- Borderlands 4 - offer price - $47.99 (save $22) at Amazon
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - offer price - $30 (save $30) at Amazon
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - offer price - $34.99 (save $35) at Amazon
