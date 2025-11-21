Black Friday deals: Top offers on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 games
From Doom: The Dark Ages to Death Stranding 2, here's a look at some of the best Black Friday gaming deals
It's holiday season! With Thanksgiving just days away, Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in. From Amazon to Target, retailers have slashed prices of top game titles. Here's a list of some of the best deals and discounts on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 games:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $30 (57 percent off)
Where to buy? Amazon or GameStop
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $50 (29 percent off)
Where to buy? Best Buy
Doom: The Dark Ages
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X
Offer - $35 (50 percent off) / $40 (43 percent off)
Where to buy? Microsoft or Target, respectively
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
Console - Nintendo Switch 2
Offer - $19.99 ($10 off)
Where to buy? Amazon
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $35 (50 percent off)
Where to buy? Best Buy
NBA 2k26
Console - Nintendo Switch 2
Offer - $29.99 (57% off)
Where to buy? Amazon
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $33.50 (33 percent off) / $40 (20 percent off)
Where to buy? Microsoft and Best Buy, respectively
Death Stranding 2
Console - PS5
Offer - $50 (29 percent off)
Where to buy? Target
Elden Ring Nightreign
Console - PlayStation/Xbox
Offer - $25 (38 percent off)
Where to buy? Amazon
Monster Hunter Wilds
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $30 (57 percent off)
Where to buy? Amazon and Best Buy
Split Fiction
Console - PS5/ Xbox Series X/S /Nintendo Switch 2
Offer - $40 (20 percent off)
Where to buy? Amazon and Target
Silent Hill f
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $50 (29 percent off)
Where to buy? Best Buy
Avowed
Console - Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $47 (33 percent off)
Where to buy? Microsoft
Borderlands 4
Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S
Offer - $48 (31 percent off)
Where to buy? Amazon