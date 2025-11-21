Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Black Friday deals: Top offers on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 games

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 05:30 pm IST

From Doom: The Dark Ages to Death Stranding 2, here's a look at some of the best Black Friday gaming deals

It's holiday season! With Thanksgiving just days away, Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in. From Amazon to Target, retailers have slashed prices of top game titles. Here's a list of some of the best deals and discounts on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 games:

Here are top Black Friday gaming offers
Here are top Black Friday gaming offers

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $30 (57 percent off)

Where to buy? Amazon or GameStop

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $50 (29 percent off)

Where to buy? Best Buy

Doom: The Dark Ages

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X

Offer - $35 (50 percent off) / $40 (43 percent off)

Where to buy? Microsoft or Target, respectively

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Console - Nintendo Switch 2

Offer - $19.99 ($10 off)

Where to buy? Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $35 (50 percent off)

Where to buy? Best Buy

NBA 2k26

Console - Nintendo Switch 2

Offer - $29.99 (57% off)

Where to buy? Amazon

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $33.50 (33 percent off) / $40 (20 percent off)

Where to buy? Microsoft and Best Buy, respectively

Death Stranding 2

Console - PS5

Offer - $50 (29 percent off)

Where to buy? Target

Elden Ring Nightreign

Console - PlayStation/Xbox

Offer - $25 (38 percent off)

Where to buy? Amazon

Monster Hunter Wilds

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $30 (57 percent off)

Where to buy? Amazon and Best Buy

Split Fiction

Console - PS5/ Xbox Series X/S /Nintendo Switch 2

Offer - $40 (20 percent off)

Where to buy? Amazon and Target

Silent Hill f

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $50 (29 percent off)

Where to buy? Best Buy

Avowed

Console - Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $47 (33 percent off)

Where to buy? Microsoft

Borderlands 4

Console - PS5/Xbox Series X/S

Offer - $48 (31 percent off)

Where to buy? Amazon

