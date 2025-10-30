Animal Crossing returns with Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Release date, time, price and more details

Fans of Animal Crossing are in for a treat. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is setting sail again - this time to Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo confirmed on Thursday, October 30, that the enhanced version of the cozy life-sim game will release on January 15, 2026, and it is bringing some exciting new updates. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sails ashore with a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and free content update(YouTube/Nintendo of America)

Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 trailer drops: Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven returns for the epic final battle | Watch

What’s new in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is sailing in with many enhanced features. The new version supports 4K resolution in TV mode, adds mouse-style controls with the right Joy-Con 2, and introduces an in-game megaphone that uses the Switch 2’s built-in microphone.

Players can call out to villagers by name - and they will answer back. It also expands online sessions to 12 players, making it the largest multiplayer setup the series has seen yet.

There is also something new called CameraPlay, which lets players connect a USB camera to see each other’s reactions in real time.

The game will be available digitally and physically for $64.99, with an optional $4.99 upgrade pack for players who already own the Switch version. Preorders are now live on the Nintendo eShop.

Also read: The Witcher Season 4: When and where to watch Liam Hemsworth starrer?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons free content update

That is not the only thing on the horizon. Nintendo will also roll out a free content update for both versions on the same day. The Kapp’n’s family is opening a seaside resort hotel, where players can decorate guest rooms and help host visitors. There is a new souvenir shop, themed furniture, and even outfits for guests.

The update also adds a Reset Service run by Resetti, expanded storage up to 9,000 items, and a new feature called Slumber Island, where Nintendo Switch Online members can design, save, and share up to three islands collaboratively.

Nintendo says the update will include fun crossover items - from LEGO sets to The Legend of Zelda amiibo rewards. Both the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and the free update arrive on January 15.

FAQs:

When does Animal Crossing: New Horizons release on Nintendo Switch 2?

The Switch 2 Edition launches worldwide on January 15, 2026, with a paid upgrade pack.

What’s included in the new Switch 2 Edition?

Players get 4K visuals, mouse controls, an in-game megaphone, and 12-player online play.

Is there a free update for regular Nintendo Switch players?

Yes. Both versions receive the same free update, featuring a resort hotel, Slumber Island, and new furniture.

Will the new content be cross-compatible?

Yes. Players on both Switch systems can play the new content and connect online together.