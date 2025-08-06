Animal Crossing Fireworks Show 2025: How long does it last and does Redd’s Raffle make an appearance?

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Fireworks Show has returned for 2025 as a limited-time summer event, which began taking place every Sunday since August 3 and will be concluding on August 31, 2025. The show runs from 7 pm, each Sunday to enjoy the event and participate in special activities. All about Animal Crossing August Fireworks show.(X/@animalcrossing)

The event happens in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. It includes fireworks, special items, and popular activities like Redd’s Raffle, according to Animal Crossing World.

Animal Crossing: How long does the fireworks show last?

The Animal Crossing Fireworks Show lasts five hours. It starts at 7 pm and ends at midnight. During this time, villagers gather in the plaza, fireworks light up the sky, and special activities are available. When the clock hits midnight, the celebrations end, and Redd closes his raffle stall.

Redd’s Raffle returns with 24 exciting prizes

Redd Raffle, the Animal Crossing World added, has made a full return during the Fireworks Show, and it is packed with exciting party-themed items. For just 500 Bells per ticket, players can win from a pool of 24 festive items, including: sparklers, fountain fireworks, frozen treats, cotton candy, boba drinks (each with three uses). Players can win balloons, fans, pinwheels, and more.

Also read: Nintendo only game Animal crossing player crafts stunning Barbie-inspired home

Most of these items are consumable, which means they will disappear after a few uses, but they add flair to the player’s evening. Moreover, there is no purchase limit, and villagers can occasionally hand players extra items during the event, including bubbles!

Collect free boppers from Isabelle

Isabelle will be outside Resident Services, handing out glowing Bopper headbands. Players will receive a different Bopper each Sunday. There are four types available, so be sure to visit her weekly to complete your collection.

Custom firework designs

Get creative by uploading your own designs for fireworks. Talk to Isabelle before or during the event and select the “I’ve got a firework idea!” option. You can submit up to 10 designs, which will be displayed in the sky alongside the regular fireworks. At any hour during the Fireworks show, players can switch patterns for different designs or change the order.

FAQs:

Q1: How long does the Fireworks Show last in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

From 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight) local time every Sunday in August.

Q2: Does Redd’s Raffle appear during the Fireworks Show?

Yes, Redd sets up a raffle booth outside Resident Services each Sunday.

Q3: How much do Raffle Tickets cost?

Each ticket costs 500 Bells and offers a random prize.

Q4: Are prizes in Redd’s Raffle reusable?

Some are consumable (like sparklers and food), while others, like fans and balloons, may last longer if not lost.