Massachusetts Fourth of July fireworks kill 70-year-old in Wareham; Local resident identified

A Fourth of July celebration in Massachusetts ended in tragedy after a 70-year-old was killed by an exploding firework near Swift’s Beach in Wareham late Friday evening. A CBS News report stated that Robert Spagnuolo, a local resident, died at the scene after sustaining facial injuries from a firework that exploded as he was setting it off. A 70-year-old man died after a firework exploded in his face during a Fourth of July celebration in Wareham, Massachusetts. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

According to the report, the incident occurred at approximately 9:19 pm on Beach Street, prompting people to ask for emergency response.

A probe underway into the Wareham fireworks explosion

According to the report, Wareham Police, Fire were joined by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and investigators from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Another WWLP report stated that bomb technicians also arrived to clear the area of any further explosive hazards before a joint probe was launched into the incident.

Initial witness statements indicated that Spagnuolo was personally handling the fireworks when one of them misfired and exploded in his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken jurisdiction and will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

The state police said that Massachusetts is the only state in the US that has a blanket ban on possession, sale, and use of fireworks without special permits and certifications, regardless of whether they were purchased legally in another state.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, more than 200 persons were treated for firework-related injuries between 2020 and 2024. During the period, over 550 fires and explosions were linked to illegal fireworks across the state. Over half of those incidents occurred in June and July.

“Of the 220 fireworks-related visits to Massachusetts emergency departments from 2020 to 2024, 111 took place during June and July. These months also accounted for 366 of the 559 fires and explosions caused by fireworks during the same five-year period,” according to the press release published on the official website of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Officials said, despite the ban, tragedies such as these continue to happen and urged the residents to let licensed professionals handle fireworks for public safety.

FAQs

Q: What happened in Wareham on July 4?

A 70-year-old man, Robert Spagnuolo, died after a firework exploded in his face while he was setting it off near Swift’s Beach.

Q: Are fireworks legal in Massachusetts?

No. Massachusetts prohibits all fireworks without a permit or professional license, even if purchased legally in another state.

Q: How many injuries are caused by fireworks in Massachusetts?

Between 2020 and 2024, over 200 injuries and 550 fires or explosions were reported due to illegal fireworks use.

Q: Who is investigating the incident?

The Wareham Police and Fire Departments, Massachusetts State Police, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are jointly looking into the matter.