69 dead, 37 missing in Himachal in monsoon related incidents

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Disaster caused by torrential rains have claimed 69 lives, 110 people are reported injured and 37 are still missing since June 20. NDRF personnel during rescue work in Thunag area of Mandi district on Friday. (HT Photo)

The state has already suffered damages worth ₹700 due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. Seraj and Dharampur areas of Mandi district suffered the extensive damage.

A rain triggered landslide damaged a retaining wall in Jeevanu Colony of Kasumpti Ward in Shimla on Friday.

The debris from the wall fell on the roof of a nearby building, following which the district administration evacuated the building.

The two families living in the building have been shifted to safe place, the officials said, adding that three other buildings have also been affected.

The road has been blocked due to the landslide. The restoration work is underway. The road had also developed cracks for quite some time. Funds were also sanctioned for the formation of a culvet but the monsoon arrived before the construction work could be started.

Kasumpti ward councillor Rachna Sharma said that a landslide has occurred in Jeevanu Colony. A retaining wall has collapsed here, the debris of which fell on the roof of a house. After which this building was evacuated. She said that due to the landslide, three other buildings are in danger, but the area has been covered with tarpaulin to protect the buildings.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state has suffered a loss of ₹700 crore due to ongoing monsoon fury.

Briefing the media, Sukhu said, “The state has suffered a loss of ₹700 crore so far due to the rain-related calamities and cloudbursts. Roads, electricity infrastructure and drinking water supply schemes have been severely impacted. All cabinet ministers were conducting review meetings in their respective departments to assess the extent of the damage.”

“I had a telephonic conversation with Union home minister Amit Shah regarding the damage in the state. The home minister has assured full support and a central team would be visiting the state to assess the situation,” said chief minister, adding that: “The state government has decided to provide ₹5,000 per month as house rent to affected families whose homes have been damaged and who are living in rented accommodation.”

He said that the concerned SDMs have been directed to provide food supplies to the affected people.

In Mandi district alone, 402 people have been rescued as part of relief operations.

He said that 14 cloudburst incidents have been reported in Mandi district alone this monsoon season.

The chief minister said that nearly 300 roads were currently blocked in the state and 332 power transformers have been affected, out of which 164 are in Mandi district.

NDRF and SDRF teams have reached several villages in Thunag and were actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday examined the disaster hit areas and distributed rations. “Our priority right now is to evacuate the stranded people and search for the missing people. All the teams are working in coordination and they have been asked to work by taking constant feedback from the local people,” Jai Ram said.

“I am monitoring the relief works being carried out,” said Jai Ram, adding that on Friday he spoke to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and requested him to visit Thunag to mull upon a solution to overcome this disaster.