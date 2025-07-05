Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
South Philadelphia mass shooting: 8 injured at restaurant and bar, 2 in critical condition

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:45 PM IST

South Philadelphia mass shooting: Five men and three women were injured in the incident. The shooting occurred early in the morning.

A mass shooting in a South Philadelphia bar has left at least eight people injured, CBS News reported. The incident took place early Saturday morning when a shooter, or possibly multiple shooters, opened fire at the 7 Elements restaurant, bar, and lounge.

A mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar injured eight, including two critically. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
A mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar injured eight, including two critically. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

According to the outlet, five men and three women were hurt in the incident. Two people remain in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face.

Also Read: Lake Martin Fireworks explosion during July 4th celebrations leave several injured; Tallapoosa County issues advisory

South Philadelphia mass shooting: All you need to know

According to the news outlet, people were enjoying the July 4 festivities at the restaurant when shots rang out just before 4 am local time. After saying initially that 11 people were injured, police clarified that there were eight victims. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Officers later found that some other people, who had also been hurt, made their way to area hospitals. All victims are expected to survive.

The details about how and why the shooting happened are still under investigation. Authorities are looking at the surveillance video to figure out how many shooters were involved and their physical appearance.

Also read: Indianapolis mass shooting kills 2 and injures 5, police chief tears into parents; 'I'm tired of it!'

Recent shootings in the US

This is not the only shooting to have taken place in the United States in recent days. A mass shooting in Indianapolis left two people dead and five injured. The incident happened on Saturday morning. According to the police, three of the victims were minors. Details about the other victims are still awaited. Seven people have been arrested for interrogation, and police have also discovered firearms in the area.

In another devastating incident, at least four people were killed in a mass shooting outside a nightclub. The tragic incident, which left 14 injured, took place in downtown Chicago on July 2.

As per CBS News, a crowd was leaving the Artis Lounge after an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz when the shooting happened. A dark vehicle drove past the building at 11 pm local time. Three people from inside the vehicle fired shots into the crowd standing on the sidewalk.

 

FAQs

What happened in South Philadelphia on the morning of July 5?

A mass shooting took place at a nightclub in the city.

Have any suspects been arrested?

No suspects have been arrested in the case till now.

Has a motive been discovered for the South Philadelphia mass shooting?

Police are still investigating the matter.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
