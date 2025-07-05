Inspired by Sonam Raghuvanshi? Bihar woman plots husband's 'Meghalaya-like murder' with uncle, hires shooters

A 30-year-old woman was arrested along with two others for allegedly murdering her husband just 45 days after their marriage. Police personnel during an investigation outside a police station.(For representation/PTI)

The chilling murder in Bihar’s Aurangabad comes weeks after the Meghalaya honeymoon murder, which had made headlines for the brutal killing of a newlywed man, Raja Raghuvanshi allegedly by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha, along with others.

The victim, Priyanshu Kumar Singh, was shot dead by two unidentified men on June 24 at Lembokhap village near the Nabinagar police station, the Aurangabad police said.

Also Read: Murder, gold and live-ins: Jhansi woman’s chilling plot to kill mother-in-law

Soon after the murder, an FIR was registered against unidentified men based on the statement of the deceased’s kin. The police also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP) Ambrish Rahul told Hindustan Times.

Police unveil 'love angle'

Priyanshu Kumar was gunned down while he was travelling back after visiting a cousin in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli. He was shot about 1 km away from Lembokhap village on June 24.

Priyanshu was rushed to a hospital, but died during the treatment.

The police later found out that the woman, Gunja Singh, was in a relationship with her uncle Jeevan Singh for 15 years. It was also revealed that Jeevan had previously broken off several of Gunja’s marriage proposals. The police further said the two had been in a relationship for 15 years.

Also Read: Medico from Lko found dead in Jhansi Medical College hostel

The sleuths narrowed down on Gunja as she tried to flee her in-laws’ house when the police began questioning the family members.

When the police questioned Gunja, she revealed that she hired two middlemen — Jaishankar Choubey and Mukesh Sharma — both residents of Garhwa in Jharkhand on the instructions of her uncle.

"Gunja arrested from Nabinagar police station in Aurangabad while Jaishankar and Mukesh were arrested from Garhwa in Jharkhand. They admitted that they provided a SIM card to the shooters. Jeevan, too, frequently communicated with the shooters," SP Ambrish Rahul said.

The police further showed that her call records show that she was in constant touch with Jeevan, a resident of Daltonganj in Jharkhand. The police said that Gunja kept remained in touch with her uncle, which created trouble in her marital life, following which they decided to get the husband eliminated.

The police have arrested two other people in the case, but Jeevan, a transporter, is currently absconding.

Also Read: Tandoor murder: 30 years on, echoes of a killing that shook Delhi’s conscience

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that Gunja and Jeevan were unable to meet after her marriage with Priyanshu, hence they decided to kill him. Jeevan hired contract killers and paid them money to murder Chhotu,” Rahul added.

The incident comes days after Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The couple had went missing in Meghalaya on May 23. Raja's body was recovered on June 2 from a gorge near Sohra in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. Few days later, Sonam was arrested from Uttar Pradesh along with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three alleged contract killers.

(With inputs from Avinash Kumar)