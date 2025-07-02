Medico from Lko found dead in Jhansi Medical College hostel

A 22-year-old MBBS student of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, died after reportedly falling from the balcony of his hostel room on Wednesday morning. The student, identified as Sarthak Khanna, was a third-year medical student and a resident of Nirala Nagar in Lucknow. Representational image (Sourced)

According to college authorities and fellow students, Sarthak had returned from his home to Jhansi on Tuesday night and was staying in Room no 58 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hostel on the Paramedical College campus. Due to a non-functional cooler in his room, he shared accommodation with a fellow hostelmate that night.

Early Wednesday, students found Sarthak lying unconscious and bleeding on the ground floor. He was immediately rushed to the medical college hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

College principal Dr Mayank Singh said that initial findings suggest Sarthak slipped from the second-floor balcony railing, which was wet due to morning rain. “There are no signs of foul play so far, but the police are conducting a postmortem and examining other aspects as part of the investigation,” he said.

Circle officer (City) Ramveer Singh confirmed that an inquiry is underway and that the postmortem report will provide more clarity on the cause of death.

Sarthak’s father, a doctor and alumnus of the 1985 batch of the same medical college, and his mother, a school teacher, have reached Jhansi following the incident. College sources said Sarthak had recently recovered from a serious accident in Jhansi a few months ago and was regaining momentum in his academics.

“He was a bright and dedicated student, always leading his class,” one of his mentors at the college said.