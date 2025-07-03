Bihar: 30-year-old woman, two others held for murdering husband

Patna: A 30-year-old woman and two others were arrested from different locations in Bihar on Wednesday for allegedly murdering her husband just 45 days after their wedding, police said. Police are also on the lookout for other people, including the two shooters, in connection with the murder. (Representative photo)

According to Aurangabad police, Priyanshu Kumar Singh alias Chhotu, from Barwan village, was gunned down by two unidentified men on June 24 at Lembokhap village near the Nabinagar police station.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified men based on the statement of the deceased’s kin, and the police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP) Ambrish Rahul told HT.

The woman, Gunja Singh, who was reportedly in a relationship with her uncle Jeevan Singh for 15 years, tried to flee the in-laws’ house when police began probing the murder and questioning Chhotu’s family members, the officer said.

Jeevan, a transporter, is currently absconding.

During the questioning of Gunja, police learnt that two middlemen — Jaishankar Choubey and Mukesh Sharma — both residents of Garhwa in Jharkhand, were hired on the direction of Jeevan.

“Gunja arrested from Nabinagar police station in Aurangabad while Jaishankar and Mukesh were arrested from Garhwa in Jharkhand. They admitted that they provided a SIM card to the shooters. Jeevan, too, frequently communicated with the shooters,” SP Rahul said.

The SIT found that Chhotu Singh was returning home by train after visiting his sister in Varanasi. “He had called Gunja to send someone to pick him up from Nabi Nagar railway station. On his way from the station, he was shot dead by two men,” SP Rahul said.

Police said that Gunja’s call records showed she was in constant touch with Jeevan, a resident of Daltonganj in Jharkhand. “The seized mobile has evidence of their relationship even as voice call records,” SP Rahul said.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that Gunja and Jeevan were unable to meet after her marriage with Chhotu, hence they decided to kill him. Jeevan hired contract killers and paid them money to murder Chhotu,” SP Rahul added.

Police are also on the lookout for other people, including the two shooters, in connection with the murder.